SunKissed Lola, Adie headline fundraising concert organized by Grade 10 students

Formed late in 2021, SunKissed Lola is made up of Alvin Serito, on vocals and acoustic guitar, Dan Ombao (lead guitar and vocals), Laura Lacbain (vocals and background vocals), Danj Quimson (bass) and Gerson Viloria (drums). Pasilyo, SunKissed Lola’s first hit, entered the charts a month ago and this week made No. 1 in the Billboard Global Philippines tabulations.

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists Adie, Sunkissed Lola, and Calista will headline a fundraising concert organized by Grade 10 students of Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU).

ADMU's Junior High School Class 10 – Rodrigues is behind the "Horizon: A Fundraising Concert for Hope" to be held at the Katipunan university.

The youthful vibe and the artists’ fresh take on OPM reflect the growing younger audience drawn and consumed by their brand of music and songs.

"Katipunan" alludes to the historical Filipino revolutionary group, and the drive aims to collect funds for charitable causes like disaster relief, Jesuit missions, and support for partner schools, reflecting a spirit of community service and solidarity with those in need.

During the press conference, RJ Nicolas said that Katipunan Fund Drive has partnered with different beneficiaries.

“An example would be the people of Boso Boso, Antipolo, and the people of Sapang Palay, Bulacan. Another example would be the calamity victims. Last year, there were a lot of thunderstorms, and the donations made by the KFD will be given to all those people. And of course, our Jesuit Missionaries,” he said.

The members of the organizing class of the said initiative or benefit concert are Ryan Nicolas Jr. (Chief Executive Officer), Manuel Agpalasin Jr. (Operations Head), Nicolo Madlambayan (Finance Head), Enzo Lopez (Marketing Head), Ezekiel Reyes (Human Resources Head), Clark Bayani (Main Contact Person), JM Delos Santos (Event Secretary), and Mason Hernandez (Sponsorship Head). The core parent organizers are Christy Agpalasin, Monina Bayani, Yeye Nicolas, Gling Madlambayan, Ayes Sanchez, and Mitch Delos Santos.

Adie released his debut studio album, “Senaryo” (2024), which contained the Philippine Songs chart hits “Paraluman” (2021), “Tahanan” (2021), and “Mahika” (2022).

SunKissed Lola, composed of Dan Ombao (lead vocals, guitar), Alvin Serito (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Laura Lacbain (lead vocals), Danj Quimson (bass guitar), Genson Viloria (drums), and Rodnie Resos (keyboards, is known for their hit song “Pasilyo.”

Anne, Dain, Elle and Denise composed the four-member Calista and debuted in 2022.

Directed by Gelo Lopez Ruiz, tickets for the concert are available at P750 for the regulars and P1,000 for the VIPs with “a meet and greet” with the featured artists. For tickets, contact +639175874347.

