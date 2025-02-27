â€™Iâ€™ll Be Over Youâ€™ hitmaker Toto coming back to Manila after 17 yearsÂ 

’I’ll Be Over You’ hitmaker Toto coming back to Manila after 17 years

American rock band Toto is behind the hits 'Africa,' 'Rosanna,' and 'I'll Be Over You.'

MANILA, Philippines — American band Toto is headed to Manila this May for a concert of hits after 17 years.

The hitmakers behind beloved songs “Africa,” “Rosanna,” and “I’ll Be Over You” are set to take over the Mall of Asia Arena on May 4.

Presented by Ovation Productions, Toto is expected to dish out hit tracks from some of their albums released from 1978. Their albums include the Grammy-winning “Toto IV” and “Fahrenheit.”

Toto’s other hit songs include “Lea,” “I Won’t Hold You Back,” “Hold the Line,” ad “Georgy Porgy.”

The band is currently touring in Europe. They will head to Australia and New Zealand and then will head to Asia, including their Manila stop in May.

Ticket prices are P9,280, P8,280, P7,180, P6,680, P4,980, and P2,880, and will be available starting March 6 via SM Tickets.

Toto’s last show in Manila was in April 2008.