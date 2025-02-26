Ariana Grande, Blackpink's Lisa among Oscars 2025 performers

MANILA, Philippines — The nominated stars of "Wicked" Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as well as Lisa of the Korean girl group Blackpink are among those slated to perform at this year's Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, organizers of the Oscars, revealed the full list of performers, which also includes Queen Latifah (an Oscar nominee in 2003), Doja Cat, and Raye.

The Los Angeles Master Chorale will also be highlighted during the ceremony in a special performance.

The Academy previously announced that this year it would forego the tradition of having the nominees for Best Original Song being performed live at the Oscars, instead highlighting the songwriters and creatives behind the nominees as well as a tribute to Los Angeles following last month's wildfires.

This year's Best Original Song nominees are "El Mal" and "Mi Camino" (both from "Emilia Perez"), Diane Warren's "The Journey" from "Six Triple Eight," "Like A Bird" from "Sing Sing," and "Never Too Late" from the Elton John documentary of the same name.

Cynthia and Ariana's, nominees for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively, inclusion hints at a possible musical number from "Wicked."

Potential songs include the viral "What Is This Feeling?," "One Short Day," and of course, "Defying Gravity," leaving any of the other four female artists likely performing during the In Memoriam section.

The 2025 Academy Awards, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, will take place on March 2 (the 3rd in the Philippines).

"Emilia Perez" leads all nominees with 13 nods though experts are predicting "Conclave" and "Anora" to be the top dogs on Hollywood's biggest night.

