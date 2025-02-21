^

Music

Special Taylor Swift exhibition opens in Cubao

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 6:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Spotify is bringing Swifties a little bit closer to their favorite artist by putting up the "This is Taylor Swift: A Spotify Playlist Experience" at Cubao's Gateway Mall 2.

The exhibition, running just from February 21 to 24, showcases the creative genius Swift and the connection she has with fans around the world.

Manila is the exhibition's second stop after Jakarta in Indonesia. It will continue in Seoul, South Korea, and ideally other major cities where Swift's sprawling "Eras" tour did not stop by.

The Philippines, being an early stop, is also quite significant, as the country is her second biggest global streaming market. Majority of her streams come from Quezon City, Manila, Cebu City, Caloocan and Davao City.

The "This is Taylor Swift" playlist on the platform surged 150% in the past three years, and among Swift's top-streamed songs in the Philippines are "Cruel Summer" and "Lover" from her seventh album with the same name as the latter song, as well as "August" and "Cardigan" from the album that followed "Folklore."

Related: Industry-backed Official Philippines Chart launched to put spotlight on OPM

"This is Taylor Swift: A Spotify Playlist Experience" begins with the Enchanted Hallway filled with the colors of Swift's 11 eras (so far), set to an instrumental version of "Enchanted (Taylor's Version)."

In "The Great Collection," fans will find panels of the 11 eras that digitally list all of Swifts songs from each album. Tapping on NFC tags found on the panels with phones will show Swifties what "era" they are currently in.

A likely favorite will be the "This Is Me Writing" room where projections of Swift's lyrics fill the walls and floor, so fans should keep an eye on their favorite lines penned by the award-winning artist.

Memorabilia to take home from the exhibition include keychains and pictures all available in the different eras, hot chocolate from "Chocolate Street," and a special surprise in "Message in a Booth."

RELATED: Maymay Entrata releases new single 'Paradise' by Grammy winner

SPOTIFY

TAYLOR SWIFT
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Remaining Ang Bandang Shirley members announce disbandment
2 days ago

Remaining Ang Bandang Shirley members announce disbandment

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Local indie rock band Ang Bandang Shirley announced its disbandment following the resurfacing of allegations against...
Music
fbtw
BINI to headline Clark music festival before &lsquo;BINIverse&rsquo; world tour
2 days ago

BINI to headline Clark music festival before ‘BINIverse’ world tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The Nation's Girl Group BINI will headline both days of the Aurora Music Festival before fully embarking on its "BINIverse"...
Music
fbtw
Shakira resumes world tour after Lima hospital stay
3 days ago

Shakira resumes world tour after Lima hospital stay

3 days ago
Colombian pop star Shakira said her concert in Peru Monday will go ahead a day after she called off another performance because...
Music
fbtw
Eraserheads' 'Spoliarium' not linked to TVJ, Pepsi Paloma &mdash; Ely Buendia
3 days ago

Eraserheads' 'Spoliarium' not linked to TVJ, Pepsi Paloma — Ely Buendia

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Original Pilipino Music icon Ely Buendia reiterated that the Eraserheads’ classic song "Spoliarium" is not about Tito...
Music
fbtw
Austria celebrates 200 years of 'waltz king' Johann Strauss II
4 days ago

Austria celebrates 200 years of 'waltz king' Johann Strauss II

4 days ago
Even 200 years after the birth of Austria's world-famous "waltz king" Johann Strauss II -- widely revered like a modern-day...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with