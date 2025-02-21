Special Taylor Swift exhibition opens in Cubao

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Spotify is bringing Swifties a little bit closer to their favorite artist by putting up the "This is Taylor Swift: A Spotify Playlist Experience" at Cubao's Gateway Mall 2.

The exhibition, running just from February 21 to 24, showcases the creative genius Swift and the connection she has with fans around the world.

Manila is the exhibition's second stop after Jakarta in Indonesia. It will continue in Seoul, South Korea, and ideally other major cities where Swift's sprawling "Eras" tour did not stop by.

The Philippines, being an early stop, is also quite significant, as the country is her second biggest global streaming market. Majority of her streams come from Quezon City, Manila, Cebu City, Caloocan and Davao City.

The "This is Taylor Swift" playlist on the platform surged 150% in the past three years, and among Swift's top-streamed songs in the Philippines are "Cruel Summer" and "Lover" from her seventh album with the same name as the latter song, as well as "August" and "Cardigan" from the album that followed "Folklore."

"This is Taylor Swift: A Spotify Playlist Experience" begins with the Enchanted Hallway filled with the colors of Swift's 11 eras (so far), set to an instrumental version of "Enchanted (Taylor's Version)."

In "The Great Collection," fans will find panels of the 11 eras that digitally list all of Swifts songs from each album. Tapping on NFC tags found on the panels with phones will show Swifties what "era" they are currently in.

A likely favorite will be the "This Is Me Writing" room where projections of Swift's lyrics fill the walls and floor, so fans should keep an eye on their favorite lines penned by the award-winning artist.

Memorabilia to take home from the exhibition include keychains and pictures all available in the different eras, hot chocolate from "Chocolate Street," and a special surprise in "Message in a Booth."

