SB19 to kick off ‘Simula at Wakas’ world tour at Philippine Arena

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 16, 2025 | 5:43pm
SB19 to kick off 'Simula at Wakas' world tour at Philippine Arena
SB19 at the PPopcon 2023 concert held on July 16, 2023, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.
Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 will start its “Simula at Wakas” world tour at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena in May. 

The P-pop group earlier announced that it will embark on a world tour to promote its upcoming album “Simula at Wakas,” set for release in April. The group will release the album’s single on February 28. 

After their kickoff concert on May 31, Pablo, Josh, Justin, Ken and Stell will fly to Taipei on June 29. 

They will then bring the “Simula at Wakas” tour to North America from July 11 to August 1, with stops in cities, such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Temecula in California; Honolulu in Hawaii; and Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver in Canada. 

After Hawaii, they are headed back to Asia to hold the tour in Singapore’s Arena @Expo Singapore on August 24. 

SB19 also teased that it will be announcing more cities, including Hong Kong and Tokyo in Japan for the “Simula at Wakas” tour. 

