Joey Albert, Marco Sison team up for intimate Valentineâ€™s Day concert

Joey Albert, Marco Sison team up for intimate Valentine’s Day concert

MANILA, Philippines — It is going to be an unforgettable evening of nostalgia and romance when two of Original Pinoy Music's (OPM) enduring icons, Joey Albert and Marco Sison, team up for an intimate Valentine’s Day concert dubbed "Golden Voices, Timeless Memories."

Joey and Marco will serenade the romantics and their fans tonight at 8 p.m. at Hall C of Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center in Subic Bay Freeport Zone.



Pop chanteuse Joey is best remembered for her sentimental hits, such as "Tell Me," "Points of View," "Iisa Pa Lamang," "I Remember The Boy," "It’s Over Now," "Yakapin Mo Ako," "Over and Over," and many more.



For his part, balladeer Marco's iconic hits include "Make Believe," "My Love Will See You Through," "Si Aida, Si Lorna O Si Fe," "Always," "I’ll Face Tomorrow," "All Of My Life," "Paano Kung Wala Ka Na," and "Will Our Love Survive."



GenXers, millennials and lovey dovey couples alike will fall in love all over again and sing along with the timeless hits that defined the heyday of OPM from the late ‘70s to the mid-‘80s.



"Golden Voices, Timeless Memories" is a fund-raising dinner concert produced by Arnold Vegafria, head of the Anak Ng Gapo organization, which has been spearheading redevelopment initiatives for the city’s brighter future.

