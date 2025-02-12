NIKI covers 'Linger,' sings songs from new album 'Buzz' in Manila concert

Indonesian singer NIKI poses with her Filipino fans during the first night of her “Buzz Around the World Tour” in Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City on February 11, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines —Indonesian singer NIKI serenaded her Filipino fans on the first night of the Manila leg of her "Buzz Around the World Tour" at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, February 11.

During the concert presented by Live Nation Philippines, NIKI performed some of her hits, including "Buzz" and a mashup of her smash songs "Backburner" and "Take a Chance With Me." She opened the night with the title track of her album "Buzz," followed by "Keeping Tabs," "Colossal Loss," and "Focus."

Filipino fans were visibly emotional as she sang a sorrowful "Did You Like Her in the Morning?" Before starting the song, she told the crowd, "I hope you guys feel better." She also delighted the audience with a cover of "Linger" by The Cranberries.

In the middle of performing "Tsunami," NIKI noticed a fan in the VIP standing section needing medical help. She immediately called for medics and reminded the crowd, "Take care of each other, guys," before adding, "Love you guys, stay safe out there."

NIKI performed most of the songs from her "Buzz" album.

Here is the full setlist for Day 1 of the "Buzz Around the World Tour" in Manila:

"Buzz"

"Keeping Tabs"

"Colossal Loss"

"Focus"

"Urs"

"Lowkey"

"Autumn"

"Did You Like Her in the Morning?"

"Take Care"

"La La Lost You"

"Blue Moon"

"Strong Girl"

"Tsunami"

"Oceans & Engines"

"Linger" (The Cranberries cover)

"The Apartment We Won't Share"

"Paths"

"Magnets"

"Heirloom Pain"

"Before"

"Nothing Can"

"High School in Jakarta"

"Backburner"

"Take a Chance With Me"

NIKI will hold the second day of her Manila concert tonight. She will return for a third night on March 1.

