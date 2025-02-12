^

Music

NIKI covers 'Linger,' sings songs from new album 'Buzz' in Manila concert

John Marwin Elao - Philstar.com
February 12, 2025 | 4:20pm
NIKI covers 'Linger,' sings songs from new album 'Buzz' in Manila concert
Indonesian singer NIKI poses with her Filipino fans during the first night of her “Buzz Around the World Tour” in Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City on February 11, 2025.
NIKI via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines —Indonesian singer NIKI serenaded her Filipino fans on the first night of the Manila leg of her "Buzz Around the World Tour" at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, February 11.

During the concert presented by Live Nation Philippines, NIKI performed some of her hits, including "Buzz" and a mashup of her smash songs "Backburner" and "Take a Chance With Me." She opened the night with the title track of her album "Buzz," followed by "Keeping Tabs," "Colossal Loss," and "Focus."

Filipino fans were visibly emotional as she sang a sorrowful "Did You Like Her in the Morning?" Before starting the song, she told the crowd, "I hope you guys feel better." She also delighted the audience with a cover of "Linger" by The Cranberries.

In the middle of performing "Tsunami," NIKI noticed a fan in the VIP standing section needing medical help. She immediately called for medics and reminded the crowd, "Take care of each other, guys," before adding, "Love you guys, stay safe out there."

NIKI performed most of the songs from her "Buzz" album.

Here is the full setlist for Day 1 of the "Buzz Around the World Tour" in Manila:

  • "Buzz"
  • "Keeping Tabs"
  • "Colossal Loss"
  • "Focus"
  • "Urs"
  • "Lowkey"
  • "Autumn"
  • "Did You Like Her in the Morning?"
  • "Take Care"
  • "La La Lost You" 
  • "Blue Moon"
  • "Strong Girl"
  • "Tsunami"
  • "Oceans & Engines"
  • "Linger" (The Cranberries cover)
  • "The Apartment We Won't Share"
  • "Paths"
  • "Magnets"
  • "Heirloom Pain"
  • "Before"
  • "Nothing Can"
  • "High School in Jakarta"
  • "Backburner"
  • "Take a Chance With Me"

NIKI will hold the second day of her Manila concert tonight. She will return for a third night on March 1. 

RELATED: WATCH: 'Lowkey' singer Niki charms Manila at first solo concert

NIKI
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
K-pop group NewJeans reveals new name
5 days ago

K-pop group NewJeans reveals new name

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
The embattled K-pop girl group NewJeans has a new name and is planning to release new music in an upcoming festival in Hong...
Music
fbtw
Kendrick Lamar promises 'storytelling' at Super Bowl show
5 days ago

Kendrick Lamar promises 'storytelling' at Super Bowl show

By Agence France-Presse | 5 days ago
Kendrick Lamar said he had never imagined he would perform at the Super Bowl when he was starting out. In 2022, he appeared...
Music
fbtw
Blackpink's Jisoo includes Manila in 1st solo fan meet Asia tour
6 days ago

Blackpink's Jisoo includes Manila in 1st solo fan meet Asia tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Korean singer Jisoo of the girl group Blackpink will embark on her first solo fan meet tour in Asia this year, with Manila...
Music
fbtw
BTS' J-Hope's Manila concert ticket details out
7 days ago

BTS' J-Hope's Manila concert ticket details out

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Ticketing details for the Manila leg of Korean singer J-Hope's first-ever solo world tour are now available,...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with