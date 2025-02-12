P-pop group BILIB set to bring energy to Manilaâ€™s first Waterbomb Festival

P-pop group BILIB set to bring energy to Manila’s first Waterbomb Festival

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group BILIB is excited to showcase their talent at South Korea's Waterbomb Festival, making its debut in the Philippines on February 23 at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park.

In an interview with Philstar.com, BILIB members shared their excitement and honor in being part of the event.

"It feels surreal. Sobrang excited, nakakakaba and it's such an honor to be one of the performers sa pinaka-unang Waterbomb here sa Philippines," Rafael said.

"Sobrang motivated po talaga kami kasi kami po 'yung magdadala ng bandera ng Pilipinas. Bomba na," Zio said.

"Sobrang thankful kami for AQ Prime Music for doing this for us kasi pinangako nila na this year they will be preparing something for us," Yukito said.

Waterbomb is set to make its Philippine debut on February 22 and 23. The two-day event will feature great music, immersive water battles and thrilling performances at Quirino Grandstand, promising an exciting experience for attendees.



Since its launch in 2015, Waterbomb has become one of the most highly anticipated annual festivals around. It has expanded to major cities across South Korea, including Daegu, Daejeon, Busan, Gwangju, Incheon, Jeju, Seoul, Sokcho, Suwon, and Yeosu, and internationally to Dubai, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand.

The festival combines the enthralling power of EDM, hip-hop, K-pop, and R&B with adrenaline-pumping water-based activities for an unforgettable experience.



A who’s who of global music superstars will touch down in Manila for Waterbomb. On Saturday, February 22, festivalgoers can catch performances by the pioneering hip-hop trio Epik High, known for their introspective lyrics and genre-blending sound, and rappers Choiza and Gaeko of Dynamic Duo, who rose to fame in 2004 with their debut album Taxi Driver.



Also performing on the first day of the festival is veteran singer Kim Jong Kook, who’s also known for being a regular cast member of the Korean variety show Running Man.

EXO member Chanyeol and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa are also slated to appear, as is Baekho, a former member of the boy group NU’EST who’s now making waves as a soloist. Rounding out day one’s lineup of performers are B.I, IZ*ONE members-turned-soloists Kwon Eunbi and Lee Chaeyeon, girl group STAYC and DJ ROOTS.



On Sunday, February 23, the spotlight will shine on Jessi, a female rapper and singer known for chart-topping K-pop hits like “Nunu Nana” and “ZOOM” and former Wonder Girls member Sunmi. Joining them is powerhouse vocalist Hyolyn, formerly of SISTAR.

GOT7’s BamBam, hip-hop artist Gray, and Kang Daniel, a soloist who won Produce 101 Season 2 and became the center of WANNA ONE before embarking on a solo career, are also set to perform on day two of the festival.



Attendees on the second day will have the opportunity to enjoy performances from comedian and singer Yang Sechan, electro house duo Insidecore, girl groups Oh My Girl, Siena Girls, and VIVIZ, Show Me the Money alum Reddy, Shim and Hyangs of the hip-hop/reggae act Sulreggae and U-Kwon.



But that's not all — Waterbomb Manila is shining the spotlight on homegrown talent, with three Filipino acts handpicked to show off their skills at the festival. Representing the Philippines on day 1 is GMA Sparkle artist Thea Astley who gained recognition as the runner-up on The Clash season two and soon became a mainstay on GMA Network’s variety show All-Out Sundays. Now, she’s ready and raring to deliver an unforgettable performance at Waterbomb Manila.



On Day 2, award-winning P-Pop acts BILIB and ZÉLA are set to jumpstart the festivities.



BILIB, a seven-member boy group under AQ Prime Music, has quickly gained prominence since debuting in July 2023 with their single “Kabanata.”

Guided by lawyers Aldwin Alegre and Mary Melanie “Honey” Quino, and RS Francisco of Frontrow, the group has made a name for themselves with performances at major events such as the 2024 Miss World Philippines pageant and the 16th PMPC Star Awards for Music, where they won New Male Group Artist of the Year.

BILIB also bagged the Potential Award at the 2024 PPOP Awards. With hits like “Tawag” and “Say What You Wanna Say” under their belt, BILIB continues to do their part to push P-Pop to greater prominence in the global music scene.



Beyond the diverse lineup of performers, Waterbomb Manila has plenty more in store. Fans will be split into two groups, Team Blue and Team Yellow, with ticket holders selecting their team upon purchase.

Armed with water guns, attendees will compete in splash battles throughout the event, culminating in a final showdown to crown the winning team.

Between performances, fans can enjoy water-based activities such as water cannons, pool parties, zip-lining, bungee jumping and more. Food vendors, photo booths and retail stalls will also be set up all over the venue to keep the fun going.

