P-pop soloist Zela hopes Waterbomb Fest leads to more global gigs

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop soloist Zela hopes her inclusion in South Korea's Waterbomb Festival in Manila will open more international opportunities.

During a recent press conference, Zela said she's ready to make a splash on February 23 at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park.

“This is a huge platform, especially for a newbie artist like myself. I will do my best and ensure that they receive the performance that they expect from me,” she said.

“Soloist kasi po ako so big deal for me kasi hindi masyadong kilala ang soloist sa P-pop. Kapag sinabi mong P-pop, group agad ‘yung maiisip. Excited po ako to showcase what I can do as a soloist," she added.

Zela said she's working hard on her set for the festival.

“I’ve been training. Sobra ‘yung hard work namin. Summer ‘yung vibe ng festival so kailangang fit tayo. Dapat ready. I work out every day. Dapat nilang abangan ‘yung looks. We’re still talking about the styles,” she said.

Apart from Zela, P-pop group Bilib is set to perform on Day 2 of the festival.

Bilib, a seven-member boy group under AQ Prime Music, has quickly risen to prominence since debuting in July 2023 with their single "Kabanata."

Guided by lawyers Aldwin Alegre and Mary Melanie "Honey" Quino, and RS Francisco of Frontrow, Bilib has made a name for themselves with performances at major events such as the 2024 Miss World Philippines pageant and the 16th PMPC Star Awards for Music, where they won New Male Group Artist of the Year. They also received the Potential Award at the 2024 PPOP Awards.

With hits like "Tawag" and "Say What You Wanna Say," Bilib continues to elevate P-pop on the global stage.

Zela, also under AQ Prime Music, debuted in September 2023 with her single “Karma,” which she followed up with the playful anthem “Pogi Boy.” Beyond her work as a singer-songwriter, she has also done some modeling and acting, which has helped enhance her stage presence.

In 2024, Zela performed at high-profile events like Fête de la Musique and the SBtown Music Fiesta, earning the title of 2023 Philippine Pop Top New Artist of the Year. She started 2025 on a high note with the release of her latest track, “01/01,” on New Year’s Day. And as if that weren’t enough, she has even more exciting projects on the way.



Beyond the diverse lineup of performers, Waterbomb Manila has plenty more in store. Fans will be split into two groups, Team Blue and Team Yellow, with ticket holders selecting their team upon purchase.

Armed with water guns, attendees will compete in splash battles throughout the event, culminating in a final showdown to crown the winning team. Between performances, fans can enjoy water-based activities such as water cannons, pool parties, zip-lining, bungee jumping and more. Food vendors, photo booths and retail stalls will also be set up all over the venue to keep the fun going.

