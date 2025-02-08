BINI, Niki, The Corrs, more Valentine's shows happening this February 2025

MANILA, Philippines — The new year is well into February, which means Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and there's more than enough love to go around.

With couples, families, and significant others planning date ideas or nights in and out, Philstar.com has listed a number of Valentine's events happening this month.

'Love, Sessionistas: A Pre-Valentine Concert' at The Theatre at Solaire, February 8

Ice Seguerra, Nyoy Volante, Sitti, Duncan Ramos, Princess Velasco, Kean Cipriano, and Juris join forces for a night of love songs.

The Script at Araneta Coliseum, February 11 and 12

Irish rock band The Script is coming back to the Philippines for not just one but two nights at the Big Dome.

Niki at Mall of Asia Arena, Febuary 11 and 12

On the other side of Metro Manila in the Mall of Asia Arena, Indonesian singer-songwriter Niki prepares for two sold-out shows and will return to the country next month for a third concert.

A1, February 12 to 16

The British-Norwegian boy band A1 is embarking on a Valentine's tour in the Philippines with some meet & greet sessions in Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, and Cebu before a two-night concert in Cubao's New Frontier Theater.

Ronan Keating at Newport Performing Arts Theater, February 13

Irish singer-songwriter and Boyzone member Ronan Keating will have a one-night-only show in Newport World Resorts premier venue.

'OAC: Original and Absolute Classics' at Solaire Resort North, February 13

On the same day up north in Quezon City, National Artist Ryan Cayabyab will be accompanied by fellow musicians Ogie Alcasid and Louie Ocampo at the new hotel's Grand Ballroom.

Ice Seguerra at Winford Manila Casino and Hotel, February 14

Less than a week after "Love, Sessionistas," Ice Seguerra will hold his own Valentine's concert at Winford's 4th Floor Ballroom.

Apo Hiking Society at The Theatre at Solaire, February 14

Also having a Valentine's concert are the remaining members of Apo Hiking Society, Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo, to perform hits at their "Betting on Love" concert.

'Stories of the Heart' at Newport Performing Arts Theater, February 14 and 15

Erik Santos, Christian Bautista, and Yeng Constantino will come together for the first time in these special Valentine's weekend concerts.

Regine Velasquez at Samsung Performing Arts Theater, February 14, 15, 21, and 22

"Asia's Songbird" takes over the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati for two weekends for her "Reset" concert series.

BINI at Philippine Arena, February 15

Probably the biggest concert of the month, P-pop group BINI is set to make history as the first Filipino girl group to sell out the Philippine Arena before kicking off a world tour.

The Corrs at Araneta Coliseum, February 15 and 16

Is it really Valentine's season without The Corrs? The Irish band is returning to the Philippines for a two-night concert at the Big Dome.

TrueFaith at Winford Manila Casino and Hotel, February 22

Iconic Filipino band TrueFaith will hit the stage of the casino's Hippodrome Bar & Lounge, capping off a line-up of month-long weekend evening performances.

