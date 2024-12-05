^

Music

P-pop groups SB19, G22 delight mallgoers with Christmas cheers, songs

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 11:31am

MANILA, Philippines — Two of the country’s most recognizable P-pop acts, SB19 and G22, brought the house down at Sunday’s Acer Christmas party held in the Music Hall of SM Mall of Asia. 

SB19 and G22 each took the stage at the latter part of the program, which also included the launch of Acerpure Beauty, the tech company’s beauty product line that includes a hair dryer and hairstyling tools. 

G22 took the stage first and charmed the audience with their songgs, “Boomerang” and “Musika.” 

G22 is rapidly growing its fanbase, which calls itself as Bullets, with a string of appearances in international TV shows. 

Jaz, Alfea and AJ were guests in the Chinese reality survival show “Show It All” in April. The trio of talented singers also visited neighboring Taiwan and guested in its idol survival show “Atom Boyz 2.” 

Immediately after the three ladies, the five-piece, multi-awarded P-pop group SB19 showed the MoA crowd how they are arguably the best P-pop live performers. 

Pablo, Josh, Ken, Justin and Stell dished out a handful of their popular songs, including “Ligaya,” “Freedom,”  and their smash hit “Gento.” 

The quintet also graced the same Taiwanese idol show with G22 last month. 

G22 and SB19 also held an exchange gift on the spot, with the highlight of the gift-giving activity with Stell and Ken getting each other’s names and exchanging gifts, delighting their legions of fans called KenTell. 

Both groups ended the Christmas party and Acerpure launch with the Christmas song "Ating Pasko," delighting both their fans, ATin and Bullets, and the mallgoers alike on a Sunday afternoon. The Christmas song was produced and written by Brenan Espartinez and its music video was shot in Taiwan. 

RELATED: P-pop groups BINI, G22 shine on Chinese idol show

P-POP

PINOY POP

SB19
