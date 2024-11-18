^

Music

Aegis vocalist Mercy Sunot succumbs to cancer

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 18, 2024 | 11:24am
Aegis vocalist Mercy Sunot succumbs to cancer
File photo of Aegis vocalist Mercy Sunot
Mercy Sunot via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Aegis vocalist Mercy Sunot passed away following a battle with cancer. She was 48.

The news about Mercy's passing was announced by the  Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band in a Facebook post on Monday, November 18. 

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Mercy, one of the beloved vocalists of AEGIS Band. She bravely fought her battle with cancer but has now found peace and rest," the band wrote.

"Mercy’s voice wasn’t just a part of AEGIS—it was a voice that brought comfort, joy, and strength to so many. She has touched countless lives, inspiring fans and lifting spirits with every song she sang. Her passion, warmth, and unforgettable presence on stage will forever be cherished in our hearts," it added. 

Aegis encouraged their fans to celebrate the incredible life Mercy lived and the legacy she leaves behind.

"Mercy, thank you for the music, the love, and the memories. You will be deeply missed," it said. 

In a TikTok video over the weekend, Mercy shared that she underwent a lung surgery. 

“Tapos na 'yung surgery ko sa lungs, pero biglang nahirapan akong huminga, so dinala ako sa ICU," she said. 

“Tapos ngayon may tubig pala, may inflammation 'yung lungs ko, so ginagawan na nila ng paraan," the vocalist said.

“Pinag-steroids, pinainom sa akin ng doctor para sa inflammation. Pag-pray niyo ako guys, please. Pag-pray niyo ako na matatapos na 'tong pagsubok na 'to," she added.

RELATEDAegis to rock Solaire for 'Christmas Bonus' concert

AEGIS

OPM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Dua Lipa turns Philippine Arena into biggest party night club
4 days ago

Dua Lipa turns Philippine Arena into biggest party night club

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
International pop star Dua Lipa turned the Philippine Arena in Bocaue into a night club as thousands of Filipinos danced the...
Music
fbtw
Beats of belonging: Fil-Ams tune back to their roots, heritage through P-Pop
5 days ago

Beats of belonging: Fil-Ams tune back to their roots, heritage through P-Pop

By Jap Tobias | 5 days ago
P-Pop is doing more than just making waves in the entertainment scene—it’s becoming a powerful cultural touchstone...
Music
fbtw
FULL LIST: MTV EMAs 2024 winners
7 days ago

FULL LIST: MTV EMAs 2024 winners

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
Filipino pop girl group BINI bagged the Best Asia Act plum, becoming the first Filipino act to win the award at the EMAs...
Music
fbtw
MTV EMAs 2024 names Taylor Swift as biggest winner, pays tribute to Liam Payne
7 days ago

MTV EMAs 2024 names Taylor Swift as biggest winner, pays tribute to Liam Payne

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
American pop star Taylor Swift topped the winners list at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) broadcast live across the...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish set to dominate MTV Europe Music Awards 2024
7 days ago

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish set to dominate MTV Europe Music Awards 2024

By Agence France-Presse | 7 days ago
Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish are among the female artists tipped to dominate the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with