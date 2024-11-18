Aegis vocalist Mercy Sunot succumbs to cancer

MANILA, Philippines — Aegis vocalist Mercy Sunot passed away following a battle with cancer. She was 48.

The news about Mercy's passing was announced by the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band in a Facebook post on Monday, November 18.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Mercy, one of the beloved vocalists of AEGIS Band. She bravely fought her battle with cancer but has now found peace and rest," the band wrote.

"Mercy’s voice wasn’t just a part of AEGIS—it was a voice that brought comfort, joy, and strength to so many. She has touched countless lives, inspiring fans and lifting spirits with every song she sang. Her passion, warmth, and unforgettable presence on stage will forever be cherished in our hearts," it added.

Aegis encouraged their fans to celebrate the incredible life Mercy lived and the legacy she leaves behind.

"Mercy, thank you for the music, the love, and the memories. You will be deeply missed," it said.

In a TikTok video over the weekend, Mercy shared that she underwent a lung surgery.

“Tapos na 'yung surgery ko sa lungs, pero biglang nahirapan akong huminga, so dinala ako sa ICU," she said.

“Tapos ngayon may tubig pala, may inflammation 'yung lungs ko, so ginagawan na nila ng paraan," the vocalist said.

“Pinag-steroids, pinainom sa akin ng doctor para sa inflammation. Pag-pray niyo ako guys, please. Pag-pray niyo ako na matatapos na 'tong pagsubok na 'to," she added.

