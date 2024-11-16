Juan Karlos, Moira surprise mallgoers with duet

MANILA, Philippines — Juan Karlos Labajo surprised mallgoers with a duet with leading OPM female singer Moira dela Torre at a videoke stand inside a mall in Quezon City on Friday.

The two sang to Labajo's hit song “Medyo Ako”, and their collaboration was a sight to behold among those who were around shopping but ended up witnessing two young OPM belters weave their magic.

The duo’s performance was captured by netizens, and the video went viral on TikTok, with more than 20,000 views within the first few hours of upload.

“Actually, we would like to have some karaoke. Is it okay if we sing together? Just do not mind us, we will sing now,” Juan Karlos told the surprised crowd as they prepared to sing. “Thank you very much to all of you.”

With their sudden collaboration, fans are now hoping for Moira to have a special participation in Juan Karlos’ upcoming concert on November 29 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

In an earlier interview, Juan Karlos said that he is now hands-on in preparing for his first ever solo concert, which he said was a "dream come true" for him.

He also stressed how music has influenced his life and how his songs can connect with the vulnerabilities of others.

“Music has been a part of my life. I enjoy making music because it allows me to convey what I want and express how I feel. As artists, we should constantly allow our vulnerability to shine through, connecting and sharing it with others,” Juan Karlos said.

Tickets for Juan Karlos's debut concert, “Juan Karlos Live”, are still available at all SM Tickets outlets nationwide.

The concert is produced by UMG Philippines, Sindikato Studios and Nathan Studios.