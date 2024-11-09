Gloc-9's Asintada partners with international music distributor FUGA

MANILA, Philippines — Gloc-9’s Asintada has partnered with international music distributor FUGA.

Founded in 2012, Asintada represents some of the local region’s biggest names in hip-hop, including Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Flow G, Skusta Clee and more.

Gloc-9 is one of the highest-selling and most successful hip-hop artists in the country. With an impressive 60 award wins, including the prestigious Sudi National Music Award and half a billion Spotify streams under his belt, Gloc-9 is among the few Filipino artists to have won an award in almost every album released.

“Being at the forefront of the Filipino music industry, particularly the hip-hop scene, we want to work with the best. Asintada not only carries the name of headliners, such as Gloc-9, Flow G, and Skusta Clee; we are also in the business of helping rising hip-hop artists by guiding them towards the ideal path to reach their goals. We are hopeful our new partnership with FUGA will bring us to greater heights as we face the challenge of whatever is next for us,” said Thea Gomez-Pollisco, Chief Executive Officer and Head Talent Specialist for Asintada Management and Production Inc.

As part of the partnership, FUGA will provide global distribution and bespoke marketing services to Asintada, which will also benefit from access to the distributor’s trends and analytics platform.

Also announced are the internatiol music distributor's partnerships with Jesuit Communications Foundation, the media arm of the Philippine Province of the Society of Jesus, whose ministry of evangelization and education are behind its acclaimed audiovisual productions, music and publications, as well as digital programs and campaigns.

FUGA also signed partnerships with Crown Studios Inc., a full-service talent and entertainment management agency led by actress Maja Salvador, and 314 Studios, a record label and production house founded in 2023 by a collective of singer-songwriters, music producers, and audio engineers and home to artists Lipip, Esseca, Chelly Lim, and Koi.

