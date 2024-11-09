'Bey vs Tay': Beyonce leads with 11 Grammy nods after trailblazing album

US musician Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for "Renaissance." during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

NEW YORK, United States — Beyonce and her groundbreaking "Cowboy Carter" album earned a leading 11 nominations for the Grammy Awards, the music industry's showcase gala, where she will face off against Taylor Swift and a new class of pop hitmakers.

The nominations announced Friday by the Recording Academy make Beyonce the Grammys' most nominated artist — and reignite the conversation about genre and race sparked by her innovative album vaunting Black cowboy culture.

But the megastar — who despite her accolade-rich career still has never won the Grammy's most prestigious top album and record trophies — faces stiff competition from perennial contenders Swift and Billie Eilish, who scored six and seven chances at Grammy gold, respectively.

And a buzzy, of-the-moment group of young artists including club hitmaker Charli XCX (seven nods) along with pop sensations Sabrina Carpenter (six) and Chappell Roan (six) are all also in contention for major prizes.

Kendrick Lamar — whose dig-heavy rap battle with Drake earned him Grammy favor this year — and the shapeshifter Post Malone each scooped seven nominations, including in the top categories.

Music released between September 16, 2023 and August 30, 2024 was eligible for nomination.

The Recording Academy will hand out trophies in all 94 categories on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.