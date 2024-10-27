M2M adds 2nd date to 'Better Endings' Manila show

MANILA, Philippines — Marit Larsen and Marion Raven will have another night to serenade their fans with their soothing voices as the duo known as M2M has added another night to its "The Better Endings" tour in Manila next year.

Wilbros Live announced on Saturday that M2M's Manila concert at the Araneta Coliseum will be held for another night on May 2, 2025. The duo was initially only slated to perform at the Big Dome on May 1. Tickets for the first night are already sold out.

Marit and Marion are a Norwegian pop duo known for many late '90s hits, including "Pretty Boy," "The Day You Went Away," "Mirror Mirror," and "Don't Say You Love Me."

They surprised fans last month when they reunited in a video to sing an acoustic version of their hit song "The Day You Went Away."

Since then, the duo has been teasing throwback clips and promotions for a comeback, leading to the announcement of their "The Better Endings" tour next year.

RELATED: M2M includes Philippines in 'Better Endings' 2025 tour