^

Music

M2M adds 2nd date to 'Better Endings' Manila show

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 27, 2024 | 10:22am
M2M adds 2nd date to 'Better Endings' Manila show
Norwegian pop duo M2M
M2M via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Marit Larsen and Marion Raven will have another night to serenade their fans with their soothing voices as the duo known as M2M has added another night to its "The Better Endings" tour in Manila next year. 

Wilbros Live announced on Saturday that M2M's Manila concert at the Araneta Coliseum will be held for another night on May 2, 2025. The duo was initially only slated to perform at the Big Dome on May 1. Tickets for the first night are already sold out. 

Marit and Marion are a Norwegian pop duo known for many late '90s hits, including "Pretty Boy," "The Day You Went Away," "Mirror Mirror," and "Don't Say You Love Me." 

They surprised fans last month when they reunited in a video to sing an acoustic version of their hit song "The Day You Went Away."

Since then, the duo has been teasing throwback clips and promotions for a comeback, leading to the announcement of their "The Better Endings" tour next year. 

RELATED: M2M includes Philippines in 'Better Endings' 2025 tour

vuukle comment

M2M

MARION RAVEN

MARIT LARSEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Argentina prosecutors deny releasing Liam Payne toxicology tests
2 days ago

Argentina prosecutors deny releasing Liam Payne toxicology tests

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
Argentine prosecutors on Tuesday denied releasing toxicology test results for British pop star Liam Payne, after US media...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Blackpink's Rose tries to teach Bruno Mars Korean
3 days ago

WATCH: Blackpink's Rose tries to teach Bruno Mars Korean

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Both Bruno Mars and Rose have been sharing snippets of their time together as a way of promoting "APT," including one video...
Music
fbtw
Kylie Minogue confirms Manila venue for 'Tension' tour next year
4 days ago

Kylie Minogue confirms Manila venue for 'Tension' tour next year

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Australian pop star Kylie Minogue confirmed which venue she will perform in for the Manila stop of "Tension" tour next y...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Ely Buendia performs lullaby versions of Eraserheads songs in pajamas
4 days ago

WATCH: Ely Buendia performs lullaby versions of Eraserheads songs in pajamas

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Singer-songwriter Ely Buendia gave a surprise performance for attendees of a sleepover event in a furniture store, taking...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with