^

Music

Argentina prosecutors deny releasing Liam Payne toxicology tests

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 11:31am
Argentina prosecutors deny releasing Liam Payne toxicology tests
British singer and songwriter Liam Payne poses on the red carpet prior to the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Berlin on February 17, 2020. British singer Liam Payne, former member of the group One Direction, died on October 16, 2024, aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, police in Buenos Aires said.
AFP/Tobias Schwarz

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine prosecutors on Tuesday denied releasing toxicology test results for British pop star Liam Payne, after US media reported he had multiple drugs in his system when he died.

The public prosecutor's office said the person in charge of the case had met with Geoff Payne, the father of the One Direction boy band member who fell to his death from a hotel balcony last week in Buenos Aires.

The representative updated him on the investigation and told him that toxicology tests still needed to be completed before the body can be released, a statement said.

It said the office had not "disclosed any specific technical report outside the exclusive framework of the investigation and the judicial process corresponding to the case."

US media reported on Monday that Payne had a cocktail of drugs in his system when he died.

ABC and TMZ said "pink cocaine" — containing methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA — had been found during a partial autopsy, citing anonymous sources familiar with the preliminary tests.

Payne — who was found dead after staff called emergency services twice to report a guest "overwhelmed by drugs and alcohol" was "destroying" a hotel room — had spoken publicly about struggles with substance abuse and coping with fame.

Post-mortem results indicated that the 31-year-old was alone at the time of the fall and "was going through an episode of substance abuse," prosecutors have said.

Investigators were examining cell phones, computers, photographs and videos from security cameras, and have taken "numerous witness statements to reconstruct the victim's final hours and the scene of the events," the public prosecutor's office said.

 RELATED: One Direction members 'devastated' by Liam Payne's death

vuukle comment

LIAM PAYNE

ONE DIRECTION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
M2M announces Manila concert venue, ticket prices
3 days ago

M2M announces Manila concert venue, ticket prices

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
The Philippine stop of Norwegian pop duo M2M's "The Better Endings" tour next year will be on Labor Day in Araneta ...
Music
fbtw
Lola Amour's Angelo Mesina now a licensed doctor
4 days ago

Lola Amour's Angelo Mesina now a licensed doctor

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Mesina, who plays the trumpet and guitar for the Filipino rock band, was among the board passers of the October 2024 Physician...
Music
fbtw
Simon Cowell 'heartbroken,' 'devastated' by Liam Payne's passing
5 days ago

Simon Cowell 'heartbroken,' 'devastated' by Liam Payne's passing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
The sharp-tongued coach of several reality competitions posted a heartfelt tribute to the departed One Direction member...
Music
fbtw
Cebu eyes more international artists after LANY's 3-night concert
5 days ago

Cebu eyes more international artists after LANY's 3-night concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
After the success of American pop rock band LANY's three-night concert in the province, Cebu is eyeing for more international...
Music
fbtw
South Border, Ella May Saison to serenade fans this November
5 days ago

South Border, Ella May Saison to serenade fans this November

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
South Border and Ella May Saison are set to perform at "Soundtrip Sessions Vol.3" to be held in The Theater at Solaire on...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with