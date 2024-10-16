^

Music

Juan Karlos says case filed by Darren Espanto's mom dismissed; open to collab with Darren

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 10:07am
JK Labajo
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Juan Karlos revealed that the case against him filed by Darren Espanto's mother has been dismissed. 

During the recent press conference for his SM Mall of Asia Arena concert, JK said that "a lot of things are definitely blown out of proportion."

"A lot of things are unnecessarily expounded into this massive thing that it shouldn’t have been in the first place. So, there’s a huge aspect of assumption and also this huge aspect of people publicly just buying and biting whatever they see first online without knowing the whole story, the whole context.

“Ako naman, in this point in my life, again, it was been also talking about the whole time. I can focus my energy on the things that I can control.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Kung ano ang paniwalaan ng mga tao, or kung ano ang gustong isipin ng mga tao, I mean, I don’t care.

“Kasi like, it’s out of my control. People’s opinions and emotions in whatever they wanna  believe in is out of my control.”

When asked how his relationship with Darren is, JK said: “That’s something that I don’t wanna talk about definitely. It’s not something that’s part of my day to day thoughts.

“Ako naman on my end, without mentio­ning anybody, it’s really… we’re  all grown-ups here. Eh ako, more than anything, love is what matters most. So alam mo yun, my door is open wide in terms of… Diyos ko naman! Talagang mag-stress pa tayo sa mga ganyan ganyan na mga…ang dami kong drama sa buhay,” he added. 

JK then said that he's open to do a collaboration with Darren. 

“I’ve always been fine actually. I’ve always been open. I’ve always been kind, right? I will not speak on other people and other people’s behalf. From my end… ako, there’s nothing negative,” he said.

“Ako I’m open to collaborating with anybody. Again, not talking about  somebody’s mentioning specific… we have amazing artists here. We have amazing performances. All of these issues and things are side, won’t take away that kind of talent and skill that these people have.

“That’s always there, but then again more than anything, it’s really time that heals all wounds. It’s really time and growth that heals all wounds. All of these negative thoughts ang things don’t deserve our energy. Because walang magandang maibabalik sa atin ‘yun.”

Celebrating his 10th anniversary in the industry, JK is scheduled to headline his first major concert titled “Juan Karlos LIVE” on November 29 in SM MOA Arena.

“This is a dream come true. This proves that there is room for everyone in the music industry. I've always wanted it, and it's finally happening thanks to Nathan Studios, who believes in my worth and artistry,” JK said.

“The concert's production team is working hard to polish all the elements needed in order to provide the greatest possible concert experience for everyone. Of course, they'll hear and see me perform my hits as well as a few songs that have influenced me as an artist.”
 
Best known for his hit songs “Demonyo” (2017), “Buwan,” (2018), and “Ere,” (2023), JK rose to fame at the age of 13 on his stint on the debut season of “The Voice PH Kids” in 2014. 
 
With the release of “Ere,” which garnered over 1.22 million streams in 24 hours and made history on Spotify’s Global Chart, Google listed it as one of the most searched songs of 2023. He continues to dominate the music industry, with 2.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a voice that pierces the souls. 
 
“Music has been a part of my life. I enjoy making music because it allows me to convey what I want and express how I feel. As artists, we should constantly allow our vulnerability to shine through, connecting and sharing it with others,” he shared.
 
In addition to his musical accomplishments, which include several PMPC and Awit Award recognitions, he has starred on various ABS-CBN series, including "Hawak-Kamay" (2014), "Pangako Sa 'Yo" (2015-16), "A Love To Last" (2017), and "Senior High" as well as its spin-off, “High Street” (2023-24). The singer-songwriter also had an impressive performance on the Netflix original film "Lolo And The Kid.”
 
JK recently released the ticket prices and seat plan for his major concert. The ticket prices range from P750 for General Admission to P8,500 for SVIP, which includes one shirt, tote bag, a meet-and-greet photo opportunity, and signed poster.
 
Directed by Paolo Valenciano with Karel Honasan as Musical Director, tickets for “Juan Karlos Live” are available at all SM Tickets outlets. The concert is produced by Nathan Studios with the support of Universal Music Group Philippines

