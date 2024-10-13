The Corrs to stage 2025 Valentine show in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The Corr siblings are coming back to the Philippines for a special Valentine concert next year.

Concert organizer announced that The Corrs will have its concert at the Araneta Coliseum on February 15 and 16, 2025.

Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim are coming back a year after their last show in October 2023. They also held two sold-out concerts in 2021.

Tickets to the Manila 2025 show will be on sale starting October 20 at 12 p.m.

The Corrs is an Irish band composed of the four siblings. Their hits include "Runaway," "Breathless," "What Can I Do," "So Young," and "All The Love In The World."

We are so young, and we can do it all again!???? @CorrsOfficial is coming back to Manila for a very special Valentine’s concert, and we’re ready to fall in love with their music all over again! ??????



? THE CORRS: FROM MANILA WITH LOVE

???? February 15 & 16, 2025

???? Smart Araneta… pic.twitter.com/coQgWBboZZ — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) October 13, 2024

RELATED: The Corrs make triumphant return to Manila with 2-day sold-out show