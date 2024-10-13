^

The Corrs to stage 2025 Valentine show in Manila

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 13, 2024 | 12:51pm
The Corrs to stage 2025 Valentine show in Manila
MANILA, Philippines — The Corr siblings are coming back to the Philippines for a special Valentine concert next year. 

Concert organizer announced that The Corrs will have its concert at the Araneta Coliseum on February 15 and 16, 2025. 

Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim are coming back a year after their last show in October 2023. They also held two sold-out concerts in 2021. 

Tickets to the Manila 2025 show will be on sale starting October 20 at 12 p.m.

The Corrs is an Irish band composed of the four siblings. Their hits include "Runaway," "Breathless," "What Can I Do," "So Young," and "All The Love In The World." 

