Coldplay set to retire after 12th album

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 12:52pm
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin composed a song for Manila during the band's concert last 2017.
MANILA, Philippines — British band Coldplay is set to retire after releasing their 12th studio album. 

The band's 10th album "Moon Music" is set to release today. 

In his interview with New Zealand radio DJ Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said they will only produce 12 proper albums. 

"We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real, I promise," he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

"Because less is more and, for some of our critics, even less would be even more! It’s really important that we have that limit," he added. 

Chris then explained why they will limit the band with only 12 albums as he wanted to give band members their time to achieve what they want. 

"There’s only seven Harry Potter [books]. There’s only 12-and-a-half Beatles albums, there’s about the same for Bob Marley, so all our heroes," he said.

"Also, having that limit means the quality control is so high right now, and for a song to make it, it’s almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be coasting, we’re trying to improve.

"To make an album great as a band, it’s such a lot of wrangling of people, and I want to give the others some of their life for themselves."

The band is known for their hit songs "Yellow," "Fix You," "Viva La Vida," "The Scientist" and "A Sky Full of Stars," to name a few.

COLDPLAY
