Lady Gaga announces 'Joker 2' companion album 'Harlequin'

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Lady Gaga surprised Little Monsters and comic books fans with the announcement of a companion album to her upcoming movie "Joker: Folie et Deux."

The 13-track companion album "Harlequin" borrows its name from Gaga's character in the film Harleen Quinzel who becomes Joker's partner Harley Quinn.

Gaga had been teasing fans with social media posts with different handwritten text like "I'm ready for my interview," "Don't tell me what to wear," "No duct tape no mission," "Moondust gets everywhere," and "Still not October."

Upon announcing "Harlequin," Gaga shared a photo of her in the shower wearing a life vest over a white outfit and picture of a milk carton with the tracklist.

The album features newly recorded versions of classic songs that will be in the movie like "Get Happy," "That's Life," "That's Entertainment," "Close To You," and "Oh, When The Saints."

The other songs are "Good Morning," "World on a String," "If My Friends Could See Me Now," "Smile," "The Joker," "Folie et Deux," "Gonna Build a Mountain," and "Happy Mistake."

The Oscar winner followed up the announcement with a video of her walking around the Louvre, set to the rock-like track "The Joker," interacting with all the artworks particularly the "Mona Lisa" — drawing a lipstick smile on the painting's glass casing.

The companion album comes on the heels of Gaga's surprise collaboration with Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars "Die With A Smile" and confirmation she's working on her seventh album currently called "LG7."

Gaga clarified the album will come out in February next year, while the first single will drop next month.

"Harlequin" will drop on September 27 while "Joker: Folie et Deux" premieres in Philippine cinemas on October 2.

