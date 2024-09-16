'Resellers got owned': Olivia Rodrigo lauded for system to prevent concert ticket scalpers

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo trended online for not allowing scalpers to resell her "presyong kababayan" Philippine concert tickets.

Some scalpers online are trying to resell her concert tickets from P1,500 each to P10,000.

As such, each ticket for the concert is now personalized and printed with the name of the purchaser, and a valid ID is required to be presented together with the ticket, making it harder for scalpers to resell their tickets online.

Internet personality Carlo Ople is among those who lauded such system, saying, "resellers got owned."

concert ba ni olivia o ni myline pic.twitter.com/0X5N1gIGL8 — kabulastugan (@kblstgn) September 14, 2024

According to him, resellers didn't read the mechanics on Olivia's concert tickets.

“Tickets will have name of buyer printed on the ticket. Non-transferrable and need valid ID,” Carlo said on Facebook.

“RIP scalpers. Also, sa mga bumili from them, sorry mukhang you might have wasted your money,” he added.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines confirmed that Olivia's "Manila Silver Star Show" of her ongoing "Guts" world tour will be on October 5 in Philippine Arena.

The concert aims to raise funds for Olivia's charity Fund 4 Good, which is geared to "building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based non-profits that champion girls' education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence."

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo announces Philippine concert date, tickets for P1,500