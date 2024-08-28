^

Music

'Fusion of fashion and P-pop': KAIA collaborates with Chynna Mamawal

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 11:40am
'Fusion of fashion and P-pop': KAIA collaborates with Chynna Mamawal
P-pop group KAIA with fashion designer Chynna Mamawal
Released

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl group KAIA collaborated with fashion designer Chynna Mamawal for her high-end casual wear line Wear Casa.

The partnership is a testament to how the worlds of fashion and pop music can blend to create something extraordinary.

Chynna Mamawal, known for her elegant and intuitive designs, is a recognizable brand both in the Philippines and beyond. 

Her creations are often marked by intricate details and a blend of feminine and contemporary elements. 

On the other hand, P-pop girl group KAIA is known for their energetic performances, catchy music, and vibrant personalities. Their popularity has been soaring, making them the apt muse for a high-casual fashion collaboration.

The idea for the collaboration was born out of a mutual appreciation between Wear Casa and the members of KAIA. Both parties were looking for a way to combine their unique talents and reach a broader audience. The result is a merchandise collection that encapsulates the essence of both the brand's casually sophisticated aesthetic and the P-pop group's youthful exuberance.

By combining the elegance of high- casual fashion with the vibrancy of P-pop, they have created a collection that is both stylish and meaningful. This collaboration not only broadens their respective audiences but also sets a new standard for future partnerships in the fashion and music industries.

RELATEDP-pop group KAIA mentors 1st K P-pop Academy batch in the Philippines

vuukle comment

KAIA

P-POP

PINOY POP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Lea Salonga to bring 'Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between' show to Manila
5 days ago

Lea Salonga to bring 'Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between' show to Manila

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Award-winning actress-singer Lea Salonga is taking her "Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between" concert to the Philippines...
Music
fbtw
SB19, BINI, Lola Amour lead 2024 Awit Awards nominees
6 days ago

SB19, BINI, Lola Amour lead 2024 Awit Awards nominees

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
P-pop group SB19 leads all nominees at the 2024 Awit Awards with a whopping 12 nods, followed by girl group BINI and band...
Music
fbtw
SB19, Alamat join forces for 'Maharani,' 'Kalakal' dance videos
7 days ago

SB19, Alamat join forces for 'Maharani,' 'Kalakal' dance videos

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Pinoy pop groups SB19 and Alamat have joined forces to create dance videos of their hits to the delight of their fans.&n...
Music
fbtw
'Cultural icon for the ages': Eraserheads receives Gawad Oblation from UP
7 days ago

'Cultural icon for the ages': Eraserheads receives Gawad Oblation from UP

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Filipino rock band Eraserheads received the Gawad Oblation from the University of the Philippines (UP). 
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with