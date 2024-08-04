^

Climate activists block VIP entrance to Taylor Swift concert in Poland

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
August 4, 2024 | 9:40am
Climate activists block VIP entrance to Taylor Swift concert in Poland
In this file photo US singer Taylor Swift arrives for Universal Pictures' world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall on December 16, 2019 in New York City. Pop icon Taylor Swift hit out at Donald Trump on May 29 after the US president suggested law enforcement might shoot protesters angry over the killing of a black man by Minneapolis police.
AFP / Angela Weiss

WARSAW, Poland — Climate activists in Poland on Friday blocked VIP access to a stadium where Taylor Swift was performing a three-day run, accusing the US pop star of being "detached" from environmental issues, an AFP photographer saw.

Five members of the Last Generation activist group blocked cars believed to be linked to Swift's entourage as they arrived at Warsaw's National Stadium.

The group, carrying placards that read "The rich live at our expense" and "The ultra-rich are killing us," was later surrounded by police and arrested.

"Tens of thousands of people are living through Taylor Swift's arrival in Poland. Hundreds of thousands will die because of the unbridled debauchery of the richest 1%, including Taylor Swift," the activists said on an Instagram post.

According to the group, whose members have blocked off roads in the Polish capital in the past, "The choice of Taylor is obvious: she is the symbol of the detachment of the rich" from environmental reality, particularly because of her use of her private jet.

"There can be no feminism without action to prevent climate collapse," the activists said.

In June, two Just Stop Oil protestors entered London's Stansted Airport and sprayed private jets with orange paint, claiming that Swift's jet had landed there "hours earlier."

Police later said Swift's jet was not at the airport at the time.

RELATED: Philippines eyes ‘Taylor Swift concert-ready’ stadium in Clark completed by 2028

