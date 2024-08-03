Aerosmith retires from touring, Steven Tyler's full recovery from vocal injury 'not possible'

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform at the Wells Fargo Center on September 2, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

MANILA, Philippines — Rock band Aerosmith canceled the rest of its "Peace Out" farewell tour as lead vocalist Steven Tyler is unable to recover from a vocal injury he sustained last year.

The tour only completed three shows in 2023 when it had to be postponed after Tyler suffered vocal cord damage and was advised not to sing for a while as a precautionary measure.

The remaining dates were pushed a year, however, Aerosmith released a statement officially announcing they were retiring from touring as a full recovery from Tyler's vocal injury was "not possible."

Aerosmith noted that Tyler spent months trying to get his voice back to pre-injury levels with the help of a medical team, but ultimately the band decided to cancel the remainder of its farewell tour.

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours," the band said, thanking fans who've been around as early as 1970. "In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private, you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives."

The band expressed their gratitude to all those who were looking forward to the "Peace Out" tour and the people who worked on every tour before it.

"A final thank you to you — the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You've made our dreams come true," Aerosmith ended.

Fans who purchased tickets to canceled shows through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded while those who bought via third-party resale sites must reach out to their points of purchase.

Aerosmith is composed of Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, and drummer Joey Kramer.

The band is best known for tracks like "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," "Dream On," "Cryin'," "Crazy," "Pink," "Jaded," "Janie's Got a Gun," "Dude (Looks Like A Lady)," "What It Takes," "The Other Side," "Livin' on the Edge," "Love in an Elevator," and "Walk This Way."

Aerosmith has four Grammy Award wins and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

