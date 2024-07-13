Filipino-American rapper Ez Mil features on new Eminem album

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American rapper Ezekiel Miller, better known as Ez Mil, is among the several artists on rapper Eminem's 12th and latest album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)."

Eminem released the album last July 12, just three days after teasing the album cover art, which shows his head inside a body bag, a direct reference to his Slim Shady persona from his earlier works.

Ez Mil features on the album's 14th track "Head Honcho," where the Fil-Am artist takes on the first two verses and choruses, sharing the latter with Eminem.

About half of Ez Mil's first verse is in Filipino, lines meant to put another individual in their place.

"Kwarenta-singko na kalibre o nuwebe, 'kaw na bahala. Sa dinami-rami mong mali, utak mo lang may tama. Sa kitid mo mag-isip, pare, 'la ka man lang na banat. Naglalim-laliman, ang sarap mong ilublob sa dagat. 'Di kailangang magpatunay sa sinuman na nakikinig. 'Di masasalag ng sintido o ng iyong bibig," goes the Filipino portion.

The second verse has Ez Mil praising himself for his skills. At one point in the second verse, Eminem takes over when talks about his rough childhood, which he said helped him to become a successful artist.

WATCH: Filipino-American rapper Ez Mil on Eminem's latest album

Eminem even shouts out (and takes a little dig at) with the lines, "If you're havin' trouble reading, we'll make it simple, he's Ezekiel. Easy name to remember (Why?) 'cause his rap name is the same as like ten minutes on stage is for me (Oh), easy mill. Or should I say measly mill?"

The award-winning artist carries on his verse, reflecting on the state of music and the environment today.

"These rappers, I'm above 'em, but punchin' down ain't beneath me. Cold as the wind chill factor, but the fact is I don't know when to chill. But every time I come out, they expect me to f***in' reinvent the wheel, rappers get praised for spittin' bars with less than the tenth of skill."

In true Eminem fashion, he caps it off by pointing out everyone still looks up to his prowess, "But you tamin' me? Ain't gonna happen, and I'll live on planet denial for the rest of my life but you'll be a stan 'til I die, though." The last line that bears the word "Stan" is another reference to his past work.

Ez Mil became the first Filipino artist to sign with Eminem's Shady Records and Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment last year after releasing three previous albums.

The historical signing led to Ez Mil releasing a fourth album, "DU4LI7Y: REDUX," last year where Eminem was featured on the single "Realest."

The artist is also one of seven Filipinos who appeared on Forbes "30 Under 30 Asia" list this year with content creators Abi Marquez and Arshie Larga. — Video from Eminem's official YouTube channel

