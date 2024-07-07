^

Commemorative pedestrian crossing featuring SB19, BINI found in Araneta Center

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 7, 2024 | 3:23pm
Commemorative pedestrian crossing featuring SB19, BINI found in Araneta Center
SB19, BINI, Flow G and SunKissed Lola in 'Nasa Atin ang Panalo' music video
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino artists SB19, BINI, Flow G and Sunkissed Lola were featured on the colorful pedestrian lane on the corner of General Malvar and General Aguinaldo Avenue in Araneta Center. 

The eye-catching street art commemorates the upcoming Puregold “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” Thanksgiving Concert.

The special pedestrian lanes resemble the bar codes one might find on groceries while shopping at Puregold. Two lanes highlight the four artists on the “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” musical initiative.

The other two lanes serve as a reminder for the upcoming concert to be held in Araneta Coliseum on July 12.

The pedestrian lanes were designed and executed by a team of artists from Marahuyo Studio. The artists involved include Anthony Marahuyo, John Carlo Decrepito, Paul Denvir Delmonte, John Roland Alipis, Rheydene Ortega, Rica Permejo, Aina Arena, Charmaine Camba, Alexis John Arena, Jefferson Parajas and Michael Autos.

After three successful ticketing events in Puregold Qi Central, Taytay and Parañaque branches, the concert sold out all its ticketing tiers. 

The night will celebrate Original Pinoy Music, with guest appearances from Gloc-9, Skusta Clee, Letters from June, Esay Belanio and Kahel.

