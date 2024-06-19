^

Music

Coldplay announces 10th album, to be made from recycled material

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 19, 2024 | 4:24pm
Coldplay turns the Philippine Arena in Bulacan into a massive sing-along cosmic space filled with fascinating display of lights, pyrotechnics, balloons, inflatable planets, and confetti showers.
Photos courtesy of Live Nation Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — British pop-rock band Coldplay confirmed the release of its 10th album later this year in what will be a continuation of its sustainability commitments.

The album "Moon Music" will be the successor to 2021's "Music of the Spheres" and will launch its first single "feelslikeimfallinginlove" on June 21.

Coldplay performed the song for the first time live during its sold out-stadium show in Budapest's Puskás Aréna in Hungary as part of its sprawling "Music of the Spheres World Tour."

The band recently announced it beat its carbon emissions target resulting from show production, freight, and band and crew travel.

Direct carbon emissions from the first two years of the tour are 59% less than Coldplay's previous tour on a show-by-show comparison, verified by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Environmental Solutions Initiative.

The sustainability efforts don't stop there as the physical releases of "Moon Music" will be made from recycled material.

As the first EcoRecord LP, each copy of "Moon Music" will be made from nine recycled PET-plastic bottles recovered from post-consumer waste, providing an 85% reduction in manufacturing process CO2 emissions/kg as opposed to manufacturing over 25 metric tons of virgin plastic.

The album's CD editions will be the first EcoCD, created from 90% recycled polycarbonate sourced from post-consumer waste streams, providing at least a 78% CO2/kg emission reduction and avoid the manufacture of over five metric tons of virgin plastic.

In partnership with environmental organization The Ocean Cleanup, a Notebook Edition EcoRecord LP will be made of 70% river plastic intercepted from the Rio Las Vacas, Guatemala before it reached the Gulf of Honduras and the Atlantic Ocean.

That edition comes as a casebound hardback book, a faithful replica of vocalist Chris Martin's original studio notebook featuring 28 pages of unseen notes, lyrics, and illustrations from the album's writing and recording process.

It will also include additional voice notes and demos from the album's recording sessions, providing a special insight into the music's development.

"Moon Music" will be available globally beginning October 4.

