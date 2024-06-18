^

Music

BINI thanks Blooms for dethroning Taylor Swift as top artist on Spotify Philippines

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 18, 2024 | 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group BINI thanked their fans after they dethroned Taylor Swift as as top artist on Spotify Philippines. 

In an interview with the media recently after they were launched as the new Jollibee endorsers, BINI can't contain their excitement over the news. 

"Siyempre thank you po sa mga listeners namin," Joanna said.  

"Even me, avid fan po ako ni Taylor Swift. Parang, alam mo 'yon, two worlds collided so maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nakikinig sa amin," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BINI_ph (@bini_ph)

Star Music posted on social media recently to announce BINI's achievement. 

"NUMBER ONE NA ANG NAG-IISANG NATION'S GIRL GROUP!" Star Music wrote.

"Isang nakaka-feel good na Sunday as our BINI makes herstory by being the first Filipino act to reach the #1 spot on the Spotify Philippines Daily Top Artists Chart. Congratulations, girls!"

Meanwhile, thousands of fans were flooding Puregold Qi Central earlier, hoping to secure tickets for Puregold's much-awaited "Nasa Atin ang Panalo" Thanksgiving Concert, set on July 12, 7 p.m. in Araneta Coliseum. 

Excitement is in the air as people from different places gather and form a massive turnout on the first day of ticket selling, reflecting the fans' dedication and love for Filipino music, and the concert's sought-after headliners – "the nation's girl group" BINI, P-Pop boy band SB19, rapper Flow G, and popular band SunKissed Lola, who has a special performance for the event. 

The long lines in the store underscore the fans' anticipation for the Puregold Thanksgiving Concert, which promises to be a spectacular showcase of Filipino talent. 

The brand has expected the overwhelming response, as Blooms, A'Tin, Dolores, and Flow G followers have been making noise on social media since the concert announcement. 

Aimed at inspiring Filipinos by honoring phenomenal Pinoy music and the success stories behind them, the “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” Concert is a part of Puregold’s celebration of reaching a milestone of 500 stores on its 25th year. 

RELATEDBINI stops 'Araw ng Kalayaan' show due to rowdy crowd

vuukle comment

BINI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Taylor Swift made 'ground shaking' UK debut: seismologists
3 days ago

Taylor Swift made 'ground shaking' UK debut: seismologists

By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
Taylor Swift fans literally made the earth move as the US singer-songwriter began her UK tour with seismic activity recorded...
Music
fbtw
Army to ARMY: BTS mania hits Seoul with Jin 'huggathon'
4 days ago

Army to ARMY: BTS mania hits Seoul with Jin 'huggathon'

By Hieun Shin | 4 days ago
For BTS ARMY members, the timing of Jin's discharge from South Korean military service couldn't have been more fortuitou...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Kim Chiu covers Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer'
4 days ago

WATCH: Kim Chiu covers Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer'

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 4 days ago
During her unveiling, Kim sang "Cruel Summer," a song by the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift from Swift's seventh...
Music
fbtw
Celine Dion resolved to perform again, 'even if I have to crawl'
5 days ago

Celine Dion resolved to perform again, 'even if I have to crawl'

By Agence France-Presse | 5 days ago
Celine Dion said that although she has been suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome — which causes stiff muscles in the...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with