BINI thanks Blooms for dethroning Taylor Swift as top artist on Spotify Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group BINI thanked their fans after they dethroned Taylor Swift as as top artist on Spotify Philippines.

In an interview with the media recently after they were launched as the new Jollibee endorsers, BINI can't contain their excitement over the news.

"Siyempre thank you po sa mga listeners namin," Joanna said.

"Even me, avid fan po ako ni Taylor Swift. Parang, alam mo 'yon, two worlds collided so maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nakikinig sa amin," she added.

Star Music posted on social media recently to announce BINI's achievement.

"NUMBER ONE NA ANG NAG-IISANG NATION'S GIRL GROUP!" Star Music wrote.

"Isang nakaka-feel good na Sunday as our BINI makes herstory by being the first Filipino act to reach the #1 spot on the Spotify Philippines Daily Top Artists Chart. Congratulations, girls!"

Meanwhile, thousands of fans were flooding Puregold Qi Central earlier, hoping to secure tickets for Puregold's much-awaited "Nasa Atin ang Panalo" Thanksgiving Concert, set on July 12, 7 p.m. in Araneta Coliseum.

Excitement is in the air as people from different places gather and form a massive turnout on the first day of ticket selling, reflecting the fans' dedication and love for Filipino music, and the concert's sought-after headliners – "the nation's girl group" BINI, P-Pop boy band SB19, rapper Flow G, and popular band SunKissed Lola, who has a special performance for the event.

The long lines in the store underscore the fans' anticipation for the Puregold Thanksgiving Concert, which promises to be a spectacular showcase of Filipino talent.

Eager fans are now flooding Puregold Qi Central, Quezon City to secure tickets for the upcoming "Nasa Atin Ang Panalo" concert on July 12 in Araneta Coliseum featuring SB19, BINI, Flow G and Sunkissed Lola. | via Jan Milo Severo pic.twitter.com/C9hRIZTLX2 — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) June 18, 2024

The brand has expected the overwhelming response, as Blooms, A'Tin, Dolores, and Flow G followers have been making noise on social media since the concert announcement.

Aimed at inspiring Filipinos by honoring phenomenal Pinoy music and the success stories behind them, the “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” Concert is a part of Puregold’s celebration of reaching a milestone of 500 stores on its 25th year.

