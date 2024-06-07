Zsa Zsa Padilla releases new song 'Pag Tinadhana'

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — “Divine Diva” Zsa Zsa Padilla has returned to the recording studio with the launch of her new song “’Pag Tinadhana” in time for her 60th birthday last May 28.

“Pag Tinadhana” is a modern jazz pop single about not having the need to look for love and instead allowing destiny to run its course.

“I want something that appeals to the younger generation,” the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon described her latest music offering. “It’s a beautiful and positive song.”

Zsa Zsa performed “’Pag Tinadhana” for the first time on “ASAP Natin ‘To’s” May 19 episode, which served as her advanced birthday celebration on the longest-running musical variety show where she is one of the main hosts.

Her birthday wish, she said, was to be able to celebrate her 40th year in the industry this year. “I just wish my dreams for this year will come true, to celebrate my 40th year in showbusiness.”

“’Pag Tinadhana” was composed and produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo and released under Star Music.

