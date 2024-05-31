^

WATCH: Juan Karlos performs hits despite heavy rain

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 31, 2024 | 2:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The heavy rains did not stop singer Juan Karlos as he continued to perform for fans and music lovers at the recent Monaco Grand Prix Watch Party in Arcovia City, Pasig. 

The "High Street" star performed his hit songs "Ere," "Demonyo" and "Buwan," to name a few, amid heavy rains last May 26.

Before performing "Shot Puno," the singer asked the production team to make the lighting of stage dramatic as he wanted to fulfill his dream of singing under the rain. 

"Ang tagal ko nang gustong mag-perform sa ulan. Ang dramatic ng feeling," Juan Karlos said. 

Rico Blanco, meanwhile, cut his set short because of the technical difficulties and the race was about to start. 

Monza Barcade, the Philippines' first-ever racing-centric social gaming venue, shifted into high gear by holding a watch party for the much-awaited Monaco Grand Prix. 

The watch party provided a sneak peek of the experiences that await guests when Monza Barcade officially opens its doors in Arcovia City, Pasig,  this June. 

Monza Barcade offers gourmet Italian-European fusion cuisine paired with unique cocktails and mocktails as guests catch up on F1 races. 

