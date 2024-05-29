^

Moira Dela Torre is 1st Filipino soloist to hit 2 billion Spotify streams

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 29, 2024 | 4:33pm
Moira Dela Torre
Moira Dela Torre via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Moira Dela Torre reached a new milestone after becoming the first solo artist and Filipina singer to reach two billion streams on Spotify.

The achievement further cements Moira's as the most-streamed soloist on Spotify, and is only behind folk-pop band Ben&Ben for Filipino artists overall.

Moira shared the data on her social media accounts as she thanked all her fans, "Thank you. TWO BILLION TIMES THANK YOU."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Moira (@moiradelatorre)

Among those who congratulated her were Ogie Alcasid, KC Concepcion, Marjorie Barretto, Jhong Hilario, Kiana Valenciano, Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan, and Ben&Ben's Andrew de Pano.

The artist is currently in the middle of the United States leg of her 2024 world tour and will soon hit cities in Canada.

For the past six years, Moira was the most streamed female artist locally on Spotify — averaging 3.5 million monthly listeners — and was even nominated at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards.

She is best known for her songs "Tagpuan," "Malaya," "Patawad," "Hanggang sa Huli," "Paubaya," "Patawad, Paalam" with I BelongTo The Zoo, "Paalam" and "Pasalubong" with Ben&Ben, and "Ikaw at Sila."

RELATED: 'I bloom on my own': Moira Dela Torre named Hitmaker at 1st Women in Music

