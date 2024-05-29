Young fans encourage Kitchie Nadal to continue writing music

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Kitchie Nadal is grateful that young Filipinos are also listening to her songs that were recorded many years ago.

At the press conference for her upcoming "Same Ground" concert in June, Kitchie said that this encourages her to continue making music.

“Siyempre, natutuwa ako kasi parang it’s encouraging for me to write songs and nagugulat din ako kasi it resonates to the new generation, and I guess that’s the reason why nagkakaroon kami ng maraming inquiries,” she said.

“Like last time, I had a US tour late last year and nagugulat din ako kasi may mga batang nanonood and they tell me nga na they like the songs. It’s really encouraging for me to continue making music,” she added.

"Same Ground: Kitchie Nadal’s 20th Anniversary Concert" is set on June 2 in New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Barbie Almalbis, Aia de Leon, Lougee Basabas, Hannah Romawac, Acel Bisa and Monty Macalino of Mayonnaise are joining the first batch of guests in the concert.

Tickets are available at all Ticketnet outlets nationwide and via their website.

