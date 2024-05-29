^

Lifehouse's Jason Wade excited for 1st full acoustic show in the Philippines

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 29, 2024 | 8:24am
Lifehouse's Jason Wade excited for 1st full acoustic show in the Philippines
Lifehouse frontman Jason Wade
Jason Wade via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — American singer-songwriter Jason Wade is looking forward to performing again in the Philippines in what will be his first-ever show that will be a fully acoustic set.

The Lifehouse frontman will be performing the band's greatest hits on June 1 in New Frontier Theater, in collaboration with Playback Music Festival.

The last time Lifehouse had a concert in the Philippines was in 2015 when the band performed in Mall of Asia Arena, so it will be a significant return for Wade.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Wade shared even more details about how meaningful it was to be performing once again in the country.

According to the singer, his upcoming concert will be his first show in nearly three years.

"I've always felt very comfortable playing for the crowds [in the Philippines]," said Wade, as Lifehouse performed in the country twice before 2015. "So friendly, and I feel like the music really resonates."

Wade reiterated that the concert will be first a full acoustic show, adding the Philippines "feels like the perfect place to experience it."

Lifehouse has been churning out hits such as "You and Me" and "Hanging by a Moment" for over two decades now, and Wade isn't even quite sure why the band's songs remain so enduring.

"Maybe it's because the songs are so personal. Most of the songs come from a very real life experience for me," Wade shared. "I've always believed a song has to really mean something to you if it's going to mean anything to somebody else."

On the topic of songwriting, Philstar.com asked Wade if there was any song he wish he had written, and his immediate answer was the "Fab Four."

"I wish I had written 'Yesterday' or any song by the Beatles," he replied.

As for which song he'd wish to hear again for the first time, Wade went for a niche response with a personal memory attached to it.

"I wish I could go back in time and listen to Elliot Smith's 'XO' album in my Dodge Ram pick-up truck for the first time when I was 17," ended Wade, calling the late singer's 1998 album "pure magic."

JASON WADE

LIFEHOUSE
