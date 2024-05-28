Why David Foster keeps on coming back to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Renowned songwriter David Foster explained the reason why he keeps on coming back to the Philippines.

David is set to perform in Manila for the fifth time this June 18 in Araneta Coliseum for “HITMAN: David Foster and Friends Asia Tour 2024.”

In a media conference recently, David said the Philippines is a very special place for him.

"Let me just say this straight off the bat. There is no place I love more than playing in the Philippines," David said.

"Every time I come there, it's very special for me. And now for Katharine (McPhee) as well. And Brian (McKnight). It's just an incredible place. The more the audience loves the music, the more it reaches, the better. It's just really great," he added.

David said that they are excited to perform in front of Filipinos once again.

“We received so much love from Filipinos in last year’s concert, and we're so grateful for that," he said.

"It was a worthwhile moment performing here in Manila with such amazing artists. This year, we can’t wait to meet our Filipino fans again and give them a truly enchanting night of memorable performances."

Presented by MQLive and Mwell, this concert is expected to be an unforgettable one for Foster, who will share the stage with iconic artists McKnight, All-4-One, and McPhee, alongside Filipino talents JV Decena and Joaquin Garcia.

RELATED: David Foster praises Filipino singers; brings Brian McKnight, Katharine McPhee to Manila concert

