^

Music

Why David Foster keeps on coming back to the Philippines

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 28, 2024 | 1:20pm
Why David Foster keeps on coming back to the Philippines
Renowned songwriter David Foster
David Foster via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Renowned songwriter David Foster explained the reason why he keeps on coming back to the Philippines.

David is set to perform in Manila for the fifth time this June 18 in Araneta Coliseum for “HITMAN: David Foster and Friends Asia Tour 2024.”

In a media conference recently, David said the Philippines is a very special place for him. 

"Let me just say this straight off the bat. There is no place I love more than playing in the Philippines," David said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster)

"Every time I come there, it's very special for me. And now for Katharine (McPhee) as well. And Brian (McKnight). It's just an incredible place. The more the audience loves the music, the more it reaches, the better. It's just really great," he added. 

David said that they are excited to perform in front of Filipinos once again. 

“We received so much love from Filipinos in last year’s concert, and we're so grateful for that," he said. 

"It was a worthwhile moment performing here in Manila with such amazing artists. This year, we can’t wait to meet our Filipino fans again and give them a truly enchanting night of memorable performances."

Presented by MQLive and Mwell, this concert is expected to be an unforgettable one for Foster, who will share the stage with iconic artists McKnight, All-4-One, and McPhee, alongside Filipino talents JV Decena and Joaquin Garcia.

RELATED: David Foster praises Filipino singers; brings Brian McKnight, Katharine McPhee to Manila concert
 

vuukle comment

DAVID FOSTER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
SB19, BINI, Flow G, SunKissed Lola release collaboration song music video
2 days ago

SB19, BINI, Flow G, SunKissed Lola release collaboration song music video

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
After weeks of building anticipation, the music video for the anticipated new song “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” by SB19,...
Music
fbtw
Korean singer Dvwn to visit Manila this July
3 days ago

Korean singer Dvwn to visit Manila this July

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Korean singer-songwriter Jung Da-woon, better known as Dvwn, is visiting the Philippines for the first time this Ju...
Music
fbtw
Girl group XG includes Manila in first world tour
5 days ago

Girl group XG includes Manila in first world tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Korea-based Japanese girl group XG is embarking on its first-ever world tour, with Manila one of its select stops.
Music
fbtw
Daniel Padilla to attend Bagong Pilipinas 'Pagkakaisa' concert
5 days ago

Daniel Padilla to attend Bagong Pilipinas 'Pagkakaisa' concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla is set to attend the Bagong Pilipinas "Pagkakaisa" concert in Davao. 
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with