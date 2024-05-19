Paolo Benjamin explains reason behind 'Pantropiko' dance cover

MANILA, Philippines — Ben&Ben's singer Paolo Benjamin revealed the reason why he did a dance cover of BINI's hit song "Pantropiko."

Paolo recently surprised his fans when he uploaded a video of him dancing the hit song.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Paolo said that he told himself to try doing things he never really does.

"Itong taon na 'to, isa rin siyang taon na pagkakaroon ng tapang na sumubok ng bagay na sabi mo sa sarili mo na never kong gagawin sa buhay ko kasi 'yung lakas ng loob na 'yon, maraming positive na maidudulot 'yon e," Paolo said.

"So, sa akin, honestly, sobrang laking step for me na gawin 'yon tapos para ma-post pa siya," he added.

He also said that he wanted to inspire the younger generation to do things they are afraid to do.

"Pero kasi naisip ko 'pag nagawa ko 'yun, may ma-inspire na mag-take the lead sa mga bagay na gusto nilang matagal nilang takot gawin sa buhay nila at baka magkaroon ng positive na effect," he said.

Ben&Ben released their new single "Comets."

"Isa siyang kanta tungkol sa memories. Isa siyang kanta sa mga taong dumadaan sa buhay natin pero hindi meant to stay," Paolo told Philstar.com.

"Na-inspire po siya ng experiences namin, specifically no'ng nakatira pa kami sa isang bahay no'ng pandemic," he added.

Ben&Ben’s “Comets” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

