WATCH: Gary Valenciano shares stage with kids Gab, Kiana at 40th year concert

Gary Valenciano shares stage with kids Gab, Kiana at 40th year concert

MANILA, Philippines — The Valencianos are among the notable musical families in the country, and Gary Valenciano, his children Gab and Kiana, showed why at Gary's recent two-day 40th year concert.

Gab showed that he takes after his father when they shared a number on Gary's popular dance tune "Hataw Na."

Gab's little sister, Kiana, joined them when the trio did a sing-and-dance medley as part of the show.

Gary V held his three-hour “Pure Energy: One Last Time” concert. The 40th year concert was held for two nights, on April 26 and 27, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Apart from Gab and Kiana, Gary's other talented son, Paolo, helmed his father's milestone concert.

All three children of Gary and talent manager Angeli have ventured into showbiz. Gab is dancer, Kiana is an aspiring singer who also writes songs. Paolo has been directing concerts in the past years. — Video by Eia Santos, editing by Martin Ramos

