WATCH: Jinky Vidal's bandmate makes surprise wedding proposal mid-performance

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 4:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jinky Vidal, one of the original singers of iconic '90s band from Davao, Freestyle, is in the Philippines for her ongoing "Homecoming" bar tour.

While Jinky made headlines for leaving Freestyle and for her tiff with fellow Freestyle vocalist Top Suzara, which has since been settled a long time ago, she became the talk-of-the-town again, but this time, for her new band.

It was because at the middle of their set at Jinky's recent stop in Hard Rock Cafe Manila, the singer's bandmate proposed to a fellow bandmate, who then accepted the wedding proposal, bringing extra "kilig" to the crowd already getting goosebumps from the love songs rendered that night.

Jinky will be back to perform in Hard Rock Cafe Manila on May 15 and 29 as part of the restaurant-bar's "I Love OPM Live!" May campaign, which aims to promote Filipino artists and music in time for National Heritage Month. — Video by Jammie Ferrer via Hard Rock Cafe Philippines; video editing by Philstar.com/Martin Ramos

JINKY VIDAL
