Jinky Vidal dedicates new song by boyfriend to those looking for true love

MANILA, Philippines — Jinky Vidal, one of the original singers of iconic '90s band from Davao, Freestyle, is in the Philippines for her ongoing "Homecoming" bar tour.

At her tour's recent stop in Hard Rock Cafe Manila, Jinky sang her new single, "Totoo," composed by partner Jeric Medina.

Before her performance, she dedicated the song for those "waiting for true love to come" to their lives.

It can be recalled that Medina apologized in 2018 after drawing flak for calling out Freestyle after the band performed in a tribute segment of Sunday variety show "ASAP" without Jinky.

Jinky left Freestyle in 2011 following her estrangement from former husband Tat Suzara, the band's founder and former guitarist. Tat's cousin, Top Suzara, was Jinky's fellow vocalist and Freestyle's main composer. The band became known for their hits such as "Before I Let You Go," "So Slow," "This Time," "Till I Found You," "Para Sa 'Yo," "Once in a Lifetime," and their version of "Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang?" with Pops Fernandez.

Related: Jinky Vidal not allowed to sing Freestyle songs, reacts to possible reunion

Jinky will be back to perform in Hard Rock Cafe Manila on May 15 and 29 as part of the restaurant-bar's "I Love OPM Live!" May campaign, which aims to promote Filipino artists and music in time for National Heritage Month. — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Martin Ramos