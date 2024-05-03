'Accidental' singer turned OPM legend Jinky Vidal shares life lesson for singers, non-singers

MANILA, Philippines — Jinky Vidal, one of the original singers of iconic '90s band from Davao, Freestyle, is in the Philippines for her ongoing "Homecoming" bar tour.

At her tour's recent stop in Hard Rock Cafe Manila, Jinky shared some pieces of advice for the next generation of singers, including her daughter.

"I didn't plan this, 'yung pagiging singer, it just came to me," she told Philstar.com and select content creators.

"Actually, ang gusto ko mangyari sa buhay ko, maging newscaster... advertising..." laughed the Mass Communication graduate, adding, "You'll never know what would come to you. It will be just a surprise."

Whether for singing or for anything, Jinky assured one that everything would be all right if you follow your dreams.

"But you follow your heart, 'yung talagang gusto mong gawin sa buhay mo — kung ano talaga 'yung trip mo, 'yung interes mo, you follow that, and one day, you'll be surprised, may bagong doors na," she affirmed.

Jinky will be back to perform in Hard Rock Cafe Manila on May 15 and 29 as part of the restaurant-bar's "I Love OPM Live!" May campaign, which aims to promote Filipino artists and music in time for National Heritage Month. — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Martin Ramos