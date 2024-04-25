^

Angeline Quinto drops new song at her Quiapo Church wedding

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 25, 2024 | 5:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto has tied the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend Nonrev Daquina earlier today in Quiapo Church. 

Kapamilya singer Erik Santos posted on his Insatgram story a video of Angeline walking down the aisle. 

Angeline wore a traditional white wedding dress, while Nonrev wore a Barong Tagalog. 

According to reports, Vice Ganda was the man of honor, Erik was the ring bearer, while Sarah Geronimo was the flower girl at the wedding.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, ABS-CBN said Angeline surprised fans with the drop of her new song “Salamat Ika’y Dumating” today, April 25, which is the day of her wedding with Nonrev Daquina at Quiapo Church in Manila.  

The Kapamilya artist penned the wedding song with ABS-CBN Music Creative Director Jonathan Manalo, who also handled its production under the record label Star Music. 

Performed by the Philippine Madrigal Singers for Angeline and Nonrev’s wedding march, the song articulates Angeline’s appreciation for Nonrev.   

“Salamat Ika’y Dumating” is Angeline’s comeback single after doing a version of “Pagbigyang Muli” for the series “Linlang” and “Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas” for “Drag You & Me” last year. In 2022, she released the song “Nag-iisa Lang” dedicated to her and Nonrev’ child Sylvio. 

Angeline is currently starring as the bubbly Sarah Angeles in the series “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?” 

Angeline and Nonrev have a son named Aziel Sylvio, who was named after Angeline's Mama Bob. He was born on April 27, 2022. 

ANGELINE QUINTO
