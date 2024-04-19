^

Music

Kiana Valenciano spills updates to dad Gary V’s 'last big' concert

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) Gary Valenciano is set to stage his "last big" concert, “Pure Energy: One Last Time," on April 26 and 27 in Mall of Asia Arena, and his daughter Kiana Valenciano is happy to announce her participation in it.

"Yes, I'm going to be there! I'm so excited about that. That's also why my brother and I just also flew in from California, so we're looking forward to being part of that," Kiana told Philstar.com at the recent launch of Kenzo’s spring-summer 2024 collection in Greenbelt 3, Makati City.

Kiana professed that there would be a segment where she would be sharing the stage with her dad.

"It would be a whole family affair," she assured their fans. — Photo, videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

vuukle comment

GARY VALENCIANO

KIANA VALENCIANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Issa Pressman shares styling advice
Exclusive
4 hours ago

Issa Pressman shares styling advice

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Musician and influencer Issa Pressman shared her fashion tips at the recent spring-summer 2024 collection launch of Paris...
Music
fbtw
McCartney and Lennon sons team up for new single
18 hours ago

McCartney and Lennon sons team up for new single

By Agence France-Presse | 18 hours ago
James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon, sons of The Beatles songwriting icons Paul and John, have teamed up to record a single...
Music
fbtw
James Reid bares sandos collection; gives tips to girls shopping for boys
Exclusive
1 day ago

James Reid bares sandos collection; gives tips to girls shopping for boys

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“You’ll never go wrong with that!”
Music
fbtw
&lsquo;I don&rsquo;t like wearing clothes at all&rsquo;: James Reid shares summer must-haves
Exclusive
1 day ago

‘I don’t like wearing clothes at all’: James Reid shares summer must-haves

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
If you don't want seeing clothes on James Reid, don’t feel guilty, because the singer, too, does not want to have clothes...
Music
fbtw
&lsquo;She&rsquo;s one of my biggest inspirations&rsquo;: James Reid shares experience being styled by girlfriend Issa Pressman
Exclusive
1 day ago

‘She’s one of my biggest inspirations’: James Reid shares experience being styled by girlfriend Issa Pressman

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
James Reid is no longer holding back when it comes to girlfriend Issa Pressman.
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with