Kiana Valenciano spills updates to dad Gary V’s 'last big' concert

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) Gary Valenciano is set to stage his "last big" concert, “Pure Energy: One Last Time," on April 26 and 27 in Mall of Asia Arena, and his daughter Kiana Valenciano is happy to announce her participation in it.

"Yes, I'm going to be there! I'm so excited about that. That's also why my brother and I just also flew in from California, so we're looking forward to being part of that," Kiana told Philstar.com at the recent launch of Kenzo’s spring-summer 2024 collection in Greenbelt 3, Makati City.

Kiana professed that there would be a segment where she would be sharing the stage with her dad.

"It would be a whole family affair," she assured their fans. — Photo, videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos