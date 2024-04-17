^

Music

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans hit by UK ticket scams: Lloyds

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
April 17, 2024 | 12:31pm
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans hit by UK ticket scams: Lloyds
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift at the world premiere of her 'The Eras Tour' movie.
AFP / Valerie Macon

LONDON, United Kingdom — Thousands of fans of pop megastar Taylor Swift have been hit by a wave of concert ticket scams ahead of her tour in the UK later this year, a British bank said Wednesday.

At least 3,000 victims are likely to have been tricked into buying fake tickets since July, with over £1 million ($1.24 million) being lost to fraudsters so far, Lloyds Bank said.

The average amount lost by each victim was £332, though in some cases it was more than £1,000.

The bank said more than 90% of reported cases started with fake adverts or posts on Facebook.

Concert ticket scams had risen by 158% since last summer compared to the same period a year earlier, the bank added.

US singer Beyonce, British band Coldplay and musician Harry Styles are the artists most commonly used in the targeting, it noted.

Across all concert ticket scams, victims were losing £133 on average.

A search of Facebook revealed dozens of unofficial groups had been set up, many with tens of thousands of members, specifically for people looking to buy and sell tickets for Swift concerts, Lloyds said.

Facebook Marketplace, the social media company's trading platform, has various listings for tickets at venues nationwide, the bank said.

The scams usually involve fake adverts, posts or listings on social media, offering tickets at discounted prices, or access to events which have already sold out at inflated prices.

Victims are asked to pay upfront for the tickets, but once the payment is made, the scammers disappear. This leaves the buyer without the tickets and out of pocket.

"If you're being asked to pay by bank transfer, particularly from a seller you've found on social media, that should immediately set alarm bells ringing," said Lloyds Bank fraud prevention director Liz Ziegler.

"Buying directly from reputable, authorized platforms is the only way to guarantee you're paying for a genuine ticket. Even then, always pay by debit or credit card for the greatest protection."

RELATED: Singapore must explain Taylor Swift exclusivity deal

vuukle comment

TAYLOR SWIFT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert postponed
6 days ago

Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert postponed

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Star Music has announced the postponement of Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert "Reimagined."
Music
fbtw
'Magkakaibigan po talaga kami': Streetboys on '90s rivalry with UMD
7 days ago

'Magkakaibigan po talaga kami': Streetboys on '90s rivalry with UMD

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Streetboys member Maynarad Marcellano revealed that there's no rivalry between his group and the Universal Motion D...
Music
fbtw
BINI's 2nd, 3rd night concert tickets gone in less than 2 hours
7 days ago

BINI's 2nd, 3rd night concert tickets gone in less than 2 hours

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Star Music announced that the second and third-day concerts of P-pop girl group BINI at the New Frontier Theater have completely...
Music
fbtw
'Bokya kami': Ice Seguerra, Noel Cabangon admit getting nervous after James Taylor watched sound check
7 days ago

'Bokya kami': Ice Seguerra, Noel Cabangon admit getting nervous after James Taylor watched sound check

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Ice Seguerra revealed how he and Noel Cabangon got nervous after James Taylor watched...
Music
fbtw
'Selos' by Shaira returning to streaming after Lenka opts not to file case
7 days ago

'Selos' by Shaira returning to streaming after Lenka opts not to file case

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The viral song "Selos" by Mindanao-based singer and "Queen of Bangsamoro Pop" Shaira Moro is returning on all streaming...
Music
fbtw
Noel Cabangon fanboys over James Taylor
8 days ago

Noel Cabangon fanboys over James Taylor

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) folk singer Noel Cabangon revealed that it was a dream come true to him meeting his music hero...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with