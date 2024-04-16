Kitchie Nadal to celebrate 20th anniversary with solo concert in June

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Kitchie Nadal is set to celebrate her 20th anniversary in the industry with a solo concert happening on June 2 in New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Dubbed "Same Ground: Kitchie Nadal’s 20th Anniversary Concert," the homecoming show chronicles the singer-songwriter’s journey as an artist who blazed the trail for women in alternative and pop music with uncompromising individuality.

The solo concert also marks Kitchie’s return to the Philippine concert scene, with special guests that include some of her closest music peers in the industry.

“We have a lot of surprises in store for everyone who has supported my work for almost two decades,” she said.

“I can’t wait to go back home and celebrate this landmark feat with my friends, family members, and fans,” she added.

"Same Ground: Kitchie Nadal’s 20th Anniversary Concert" is presented by Big Brew and Rolling Gum, in partnership with GNN Entertainment Productions.

Tickets are available at all Ticketnet outlets nationwide and via the presenters' website.

