BINI's 2nd, 3rd night concert tickets gone in less than 2 hours

MANILA, Philippines — Star Music announced that the second and third-day concerts of P-pop girl group BINI at the New Frontier Theater have completely sold out in less than two hours.

In Star Music's X account, the record company thanked BINI's fans for patronizing the girl group.

"IBANG KLASE KAYO MAGMAHAL, BLOOMS!" Star Music wrote.

"In less than two hours, BOTH DAYS 2 AND 3 of the #BINIverse_TheFirstSoloConcert are SOLD OUT!

IBANG KLASE KAYO MAGMAHAL, BLOOMS! ????????



In less than two hours, BOTH DAYS 2 AND 3 of the #BINIverse_TheFirstSoloConcert are SOLD OUT! ???? Maraming salamat sa pagtangkilik sa nag-iisang Nation’s Girl Group, @BINI_ph ???????? #BINI #BINIph #ABSCBNEvents #StarMusicPH pic.twitter.com/TcxSmwhaEX — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) April 9, 2024

"Maraming salamat sa pagtangkilik sa nag-iisang Nation’s Girl Group, @BINI_ph."

Tickets for BINI's Day 3 concert were released yesterday, alongside the Day 2 ticket sales.

The concert will be held on June 28, 29 and 30 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The group, composed of Mikha, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Jhoanna and Sheena, debuted in 2021 with "Born to Win."

RELATED: Choreographer says 'quick learners' Bini help with dance choreographies