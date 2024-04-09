'Bokya kami': Ice Seguerra, Noel Cabangon admit getting nervous after James Taylor watched sound check

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Ice Seguerra revealed how he and Noel Cabangon got nervous after James Taylor watched their sound check before the concert.

Seguerra and Cabangon opened "An Evening with James Taylor and His All-Star Band" in SM Mall of Asia last night.

"Tonight was one for the books!" Ice wrote on Facebook.

"Kuya Noel, Pogi Boys’ Ivan and Jonathan, and I had the privilege of opening the show for James Taylor!" he added.

Seguerra said that they are pressured in the sound check because James watched in front of the stage.

"Bokya kami nung sound check, sobrang kinabahan kami kasi biglang umupo si JT sa audience. Hahaha! Ang hirap pa kasi puro musicians yung nasa audience. Pressure!!! Hindi na nakakain ng dinner sa sobrang tensyon," Suguerra said.

"Buti nakabawi kami sa show. Thank you sa audience for making us feel loved and appreciated. Opening a show for an iconic musician is no easy feat, but having all of you there made us feel at home on stage," he added.

He thanked the Ovation Production for letting them experience to open the concert for Taylor.

RELATED: 'Thanks for having us back': James Taylor returns to Manila after 30 years