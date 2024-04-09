^

Music

Noel Cabangon fanboys over James Taylor

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 9, 2024 | 1:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) folk singer Noel Cabangon revealed that it was a "dream come true" for him meeting his music hero James Taylor. 

Cabangon, together with Ice Seguerra, opened "An Evening with James Taylor" and his All-Star Band in SM Mall of Asia last night. 

In his Facebook account, Cabangon described meeting Taylor as "surreal." 

"Wow, what a night! It was surreal," Cabangon said. 

"It’s a dream come true, for me. There’s a kapalmuks, yet funny backstory why I got the spot to open for James Taylor’s concert with Ice Seguerra. Pero saka ko na ikukwento," he added. 

Cabangon said that he took the opprtunity to tell Taylor how grateful he is for his music. 

"Right now, I’m still so overwhelmed with what happened last night. I never thought, in my whole life, that I’d be able to meet my music hero and converse with him," the Filipino artist said. 

"I took the opportunity to tell him how grateful I am for his music, and how he influenced and inspired me to be a musician. He thanked be back. Ah … And accepted my small gift to him. Isa syang mabuting tao. He was so friendly," he added. 

He then thanked the Ovation Productions for giving him the opportunity to meet Taylor. 

"Thank you, Renen and Celinda, and Ovation Productions for making the dream of a fanboy come true. I will take this for a lifetime," Cabangon said. 

"Thank you, Íce Diño Seguerra for sharing the stage with me. And thank you, James Taylor for being such an inspiration, I’ve said this many times already, and for doing the concert here in the Philippines. And to all who watched last night maraming-maraming salamat po," he added. 

RELATED'Thanks for having us back': James Taylor returns to Manila after 30 years

