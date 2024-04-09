^

Music

Billie Eilish announces new album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' will have no singles

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 9, 2024 | 12:35pm
Billie Eilish announces new album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' will have no singles
In this file photograph taken on October 10, 2021, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performs during the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.
AFP / Suzanne Cordeiro

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish announced her third album "Hit Me Hard and Soft" will drop in full on May 17.

Eilish had long been teasing and working on a follow-up to her sophomore release "Happier Than Ever" from 2021.

Teasers made a big turn when Eilish added all her Instagram followers to her Close Friends where they all saw a glimpse of the upcoming album's cover art.

The artist then confirmed the album's release date in an actual Instagram post, admitting she was both nervous and excited.

"Not doing singles I wanna give it to you all at once," Eilish also said. "Finneas and I truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can't wait for you to hear it. Love you love you love you."

A press statement after Eilish's Instagram announcement explained further the reason behind the title, which many initially deemed controversial for abusive reasons.

"The album does exactly as the title suggests: hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically while bending genres and defying trends along the way." the statemend read." [It] journeys through a vast and expansive audio landscape, immersing listeners into a full spectrum of emotions."

Eilish penned all the songs on "Hit Me Hard and Soft" while her brother and constant collaborator Finneas once again served as producer.

The siblings are coming off winning their second Oscar — "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" for Best Original Song — which made them the youngest two-time Oscar winners in history.

The same track also won Best Original Song at the 2024 Golden Globes and grabbed two wins, Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media, at the 2024 Grammys.

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" and its full tracklist will drop on May 17 on all digital platforms and its physical formats will be made out of 100% recyclable materials.

RELATED: Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year Grammy for 'What Was I Made For?'

vuukle comment

BILLIE EILISH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Magnificent, killer, fabulous': Paul McCartney praises Beyonce's 'Blackbird' cover
3 days ago

'Magnificent, killer, fabulous': Paul McCartney praises Beyonce's 'Blackbird' cover

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Singer-songwriter Paul McCartney praised fellow artist Beyonce's cover of the Beatles' "Blackbird," which is included in her...
Music
fbtw
Exo's Suho returning to the Philippines in June
3 days ago

Exo's Suho returning to the Philippines in June

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Korean singer-actor Suho, a member of the boy band Exo, is coming back to the Philippines this June as part of his upcoming...
Music
fbtw
Filipino-Argentinian Chanty of K-pop group Lapillus takes 'indefinite' leave from group activities
4 days ago

Filipino-Argentinian Chanty of K-pop group Lapillus takes 'indefinite' leave from group activities

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Filipino-Argentinian Chanty of K-pop girl group Lapillus has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and has been advised...
Music
fbtw
Moira Dela Torre's quote card on Lenka-Shaira issue 'fake' &mdash; Cornerstone
4 days ago

Moira Dela Torre's quote card on Lenka-Shaira issue 'fake' — Cornerstone

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Cornerstone Entertainment debunked a quote card about Moira Dela Torre allegedly commenting on the Lenka and Shaira issu...
Music
fbtw
New 'Miss Saigon' cast continues legacy of past Filipino stars
4 days ago

New 'Miss Saigon' cast continues legacy of past Filipino stars

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Every individual has their favorite stage musical, but it can't be denied the strong connection Filipinos have to "Miss ...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with