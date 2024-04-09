Billie Eilish announces new album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' will have no singles

In this file photograph taken on October 10, 2021, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performs during the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish announced her third album "Hit Me Hard and Soft" will drop in full on May 17.

Eilish had long been teasing and working on a follow-up to her sophomore release "Happier Than Ever" from 2021.

Teasers made a big turn when Eilish added all her Instagram followers to her Close Friends where they all saw a glimpse of the upcoming album's cover art.

The artist then confirmed the album's release date in an actual Instagram post, admitting she was both nervous and excited.

"Not doing singles I wanna give it to you all at once," Eilish also said. "Finneas and I truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can't wait for you to hear it. Love you love you love you."

A press statement after Eilish's Instagram announcement explained further the reason behind the title, which many initially deemed controversial for abusive reasons.

"The album does exactly as the title suggests: hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically while bending genres and defying trends along the way." the statemend read." [It] journeys through a vast and expansive audio landscape, immersing listeners into a full spectrum of emotions."

Eilish penned all the songs on "Hit Me Hard and Soft" while her brother and constant collaborator Finneas once again served as producer.

The siblings are coming off winning their second Oscar — "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" for Best Original Song — which made them the youngest two-time Oscar winners in history.

The same track also won Best Original Song at the 2024 Golden Globes and grabbed two wins, Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media, at the 2024 Grammys.

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" and its full tracklist will drop on May 17 on all digital platforms and its physical formats will be made out of 100% recyclable materials.

