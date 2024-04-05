^

Moira Dela Torre's quote card on Lenka-Shaira issue 'fake' — Cornerstone

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 5, 2024 | 9:50am
Moira Dela Torre's quote card on Lenka-Shaira issue 'fake' — Cornerstone
Singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre
Moira Dela Torre via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Cornerstone Entertainment debunked a quote card about Moira Dela Torre allegedly commenting on the Lenka and Shaira issue.

In its Instagram account, Moira's talent agency ask the public to refrain from sharing the fake Moira quote. 

The fake quote card read, "“FYI guys, si Lenka po ang original na kumanta hindi po si Shaira tempered glass, bakit ang hilig niyo i-tolerate yung mali?! Alam niyo ng mali yun pa yung pinapanigan niyo, kung tayo nga nagagalit na inaangkin ng ibang bansa yung lugar natin, diba so dapat nakaka-relate tayo kay Lenka, pero bakit ang ending si Shaira ang tama at yung original ang mali.”

Last March 22, Moira weighed in on the viral copyright issue at the inaugural Billboard Philippines Women in Music. 

Moira was asked by the media, including Philstar.com, on her thoughts about the recent much-talked about copyright infringement issue and advice to aspiring singers who wish to pursue a career in the music industry. 

“Well, I always believed that we all come from some kind of influence. I definitely have a lot of influences and my music came from that. But I also believe in giving credit when it’s due,” said Moira. 

Giving credit to the songwriter or singer, for Moira, is akin to giving honor to them for their hardwork. She said that these composers or artists deserve that honor. 

RELATED: Moira Dela Torre highlights value of giving credit following viral copyright issue

