Lola Amour goes karaoke mode for 'Namimiss Ko Na' music video

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 5, 2024 | 10:04am
Lola Amour with their manager Mika Ordoñez
Lola Amour via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Local band Lola Amour took inspiration from Filipino summer vacations for the music video of their latest single "Namimiss Ko Na."

The group released the music video on the evening of April 3, Wednesday, a month after dropping the single and a few weeks before Lola Amour releases its namesake debut album.

The music video directed by Erika Yuseco is divided in two parts: one portion sees the band members in a vacation house using a karaoke machine, and the other part is the karaoke video for the song itself featuring the band.

The latter portion features the classic karaoke video looks — retro haze on a 4:3 format, musical lyrics, interlude lines, animated fancers, and even a final score — as Lola Amour sings on the beach.

The band members appear to be enjoying their karoke session, taking turns on the microphone surrounded by food and a swimming pool.

Early comments on the music video see fans praising and bidding farewell to departing bassist Raymond King, longtime member of Lola Amour for eight years who wrote "Namimiss Ko Na" and composed it with keyboardist David Yuhico.

"Namimiss Ko Na" was initially supposed to be a direct response to the band's hit song "Raining In Manila" using the same key and similar notes, but the idea did not pan out and was envisioned in a different song on the upcoming album.

In an interview with Philstar.com, King shared the song was inspired by his late grandmother's bout with Alzheimer's.

Two weeks ago, Lola Amour uploaded a video of King breaking down the lyrics, each line reflecting how he dealt with his lola's Dementia.

After an album launch on April 13 in Circuit Makati Event Grounds, King will be replaced by Manu Dumayas whose permanent stint will likely begin in another album concert to be held in Cebu in late April.

The new bassist is the brother of the band's vocalist, Pio Dumayas, and was a regular sessionist for Lola Amour. He often plays the trumpet and guitar and does backing vocals other than playing the bass when necessary.

The current Lola Amour line-up is composed of the Dumayas brothers, Yuhico, lead guitarist Zoe Gonzales, trumpet player Angelo Mesina, drummer Raffy Perez, saxophone player Jeff Abueg, and Tim Cruz as the main sessionist.

